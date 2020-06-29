'Rasbhari' Cast: See Who Stars Alongside Swara Bhasker In Her First Web Series

Quick links:
Rasbhari web series that recently released on Amazon Prime. It stars Ayushmaan Saxena, Swara Bhasker, Rashmi Agdekar and Neelu Kohli in main roles. The plot of the film revolves around Nand and his encounters with his teacher Shanoo. In the show, Swara Bhasker plays the role of an English teacher with a mysterious, salacious alter ego called Rasbhari.
The show is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and created by Tanveer Bookwala and Shantanu Srivastava. Read on to know who all were a part of the Rasbhari web series cast.
The trailer of the video starts with the introduction of a teacher called Mrs Shanu B, played by Swara Bhasker, in a Meerut institute, who teaches grammar. One particular student is Nand, played by Ayushmaan Saxena, who is extremely interested in her. In his pursuit to get close to the teacher, he joins her coaching classes.
