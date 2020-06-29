Last Updated:

'Rasbhari' Cast: See Who Stars Alongside Swara Bhasker In Her First Web Series

Swara Bhasker who was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' as Sakshi is all set for her first web series appearance in the 'Rasbhari' web series. See full cast.

Rasbhari Cast

Rasbhari web series that recently released on Amazon Prime. It stars Ayushmaan Saxena, Swara Bhasker, Rashmi Agdekar and Neelu Kohli in main roles. The plot of the film revolves around Nand and his encounters with his teacher Shanoo. In the show, Swara Bhasker plays the role of an English teacher with a mysterious, salacious alter ego called Rasbhari. 

The show is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and created by Tanveer Bookwala and Shantanu Srivastava. Read on to know who all were a part of the Rasbhari web series cast. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Swara Bhasker as Shanoo Bansal

  • Swara Bhasker is popularly known for Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata, and Veere Di Wedding
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayushmaan Saxena as Nand Kishore Tyagi

  • Ayushmaan Saxena is a 21-year-old actor known for his roles in movies like Khwaabb, Rasbhari and Bombay Talkies.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rashmi Agdekar as Priyanka

  • Rashmi Agdekar started her acting career from 2017 playing Chandni in web series titled Dev DD. She also featured in Andhadhun as well as the TV mini-series called ImMATURE. She even starred in a short film called titled Rebecca.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunakshi Grover as Rupali

  • Sunakshi Grover is an Indian actress known for her roles in the movies including Flames and What Will People Say
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neelu Kohli as Pushpa

  • Neelu Kohli is a popular Indian television actor. She is known for her roles in Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shastri Sisters
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pradhuman Singh as Naveen

  • Pradhuman Singh is famous for roles in movies like Tere Bin Laden where he played the role of Osama Bin Laden's look-alike. He was later seen in Blackmail and Tere Bin Laden: Dead Or Alive
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chittaranjan Tripathy as Tyagi

  • Chittaranjan Tripathy is an Indian actor known for his roles in Raktanchal, Sacred Games, Tera Mera Tedha Medha, Mukhyamantri, and Talvar.

Other Rasbhari cast members

Sunny Ahuja as Pappu Tiwari

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshay Batchu as Bhalla

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akshay Suri as Vipul

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trailer of the video starts with the introduction of a teacher called Mrs Shanu B, played by Swara Bhasker, in a Meerut institute, who teaches grammar. One particular student is Nand, played by Ayushmaan Saxena, who is extremely interested in her. In his pursuit to get close to the teacher, he joins her coaching classes. 

