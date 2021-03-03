Catherine O'Hara's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose

Schitt's Creek's Moira Rose, Catherine O'Hara will ring in her 67th birthday on March 4. The prolific artist and comedian has been a part of several iconic films and television productions in the past and continues to entertain and enthral the audience with her acts. Celebrate Catherine O'Hara's birthday by taking the following quiz and finding out how well do they know the actor.

Catherine O'Hara's quiz:

1) Catherine O'Hara is an actor of which descent?

a) Canadian-American

b) Indian-African

c) British-Irish

d) Japanese-German

2) Through which film did Catherine O'Hara make her big-screen debut?

a) Beetlejuice

b) Home Alone 2

c) Best In Show

d) Double Negative

3) Which Martin Scorsese film has Catherine O'Hara been a part of?

a) The Wolf Of Wall Street

b) Raging Bull

c) The Departed

d) After Hours

4) How many siblings does Catherine O'Hara have?

a) She is a lone child

b) 4

c) 6

d) 7

5) Catherine O'Hara has two children. What are their names?

a) Luke & Matthew Welch

b) Luke Hobbs and Matthew Perry

c) Bo and Sistine Welch-O'Hara

d) None of the above

6) What is Catherine O'Hara's Zodiac Sign?

a) Aries

b) Pisces

c) Libra

d) Virgo

7) Who was Catherine O'Hara's acting mentor?

a) Dick Van Dyke

b) Konstantin Stanislavski

c) Gilda Radner

d) Brian Quinn

8) One of Catherine O'Hara's siblings is a well-known singer/songwriter. What is his or her name?

a) Margaret O'Hara

b) Maisel O'Hara

c) That sibling is O'Hara herself

d) Jon O'Hara

9) Which film sees O'Hara sharing screen space with the likes of Tom Selleck and Ashton Kutcher?

a) What Happens In Vegas

b) Killers

c) Death On The Nile

d) What If?

10) How many films have seen O'Hara joining forces with Tim Burton?

a) 4

b) 7

c) 3

d) They are yet to work on a film together

11) Which other fellow Schitt's Creek cast member did O'Hara star alongside in SCTV (1976)?

a) Eugene Levy

b) Daniel Levy

c) Anne Murphy

d) Noah Reid

12) Which one from the following list of songs have been sung by O'Hara?

a) Baby It's Cold Outside

b) Sucker For You

c) In My City

d) Sally's Song

13) Catherine O's Hara has received the title of OC from the Canadian Government. What is its full form?

a) Officer of the Order of Canada

b) Officer of the Orange County

c) Officiator of the occupation certificates

d) O'Hara has given that title to herself

14) What is the name of Catherine O'Hara's character in the 2007 film, Penelope?

a) Lemonita

b) Penelope

c) Maxine

d) Jessica Wilhern

15) Which film sees O'Hara share screen space with Dumb and Dumber star Jeff Daniels?

a) Killers 2

b) Home Alone 5

c) There Goes the Neighborhood

d) 10 Things I Hate About You

Answers: 1-a, 2-d, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-b, 7-c, 8-a, 9-b, 10-c, 11-a, 12-d, 13-a, 14-d, 15-c

