Tiger Shroff's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Movies Based On These Images?

Tiger Shroff's action sequences are known to be one of the highest contributing factors towards his ever-growing popularity. Shroff's filmography has seen him kick, punch and subsequently bring the villain or the antagonist to their knees, sometimes while being bolted to the ground in a traditional manner and sometimes while being a little airborne. As the young star turns 31 on March 2, here's a quiz based on those very action sequences that one will get to see if they glide through Tiger Shroff's movies and other bits of Tiger Shroff's trivia.

Tiger Shroff's quiz:

1) Can you guess which movie is this action sequence from?

a) Baaghi

b) Heropanti

c) A Flying Jatt

d) Heropanti 2

2) Which film featuring Tiger Shroff saw him doing this?

a) It's from a music video

b) A Flying Jatt

c) Heropanti

d) The Rebel

3) Which film featuring Tiger Shroff has this moment?

a) A Flying Jatt

b) Ganapath

c) Baaghi 2

d) Rambo

4) Which film is the following action sequence from?

a) Ganapath 2

b) Baaghi 3

c) Heropanti

d) Student Of The Year

5) Which from the following list of Tiger Shroff's movies saw the actor do this?

a) Baaghi 2

b) Heropanti

c) This isn't from a film

d) This is a leaked gif from the upcoming Rambo Hindi remake

6) What is the name of the movie that features this particular sequence?

a) Hate Story 4

b) Kung Fu Hustle

c) Spider-Man: Homecoming

d) Baaghi

7) Which film is the following inter-planetary fight sequence from?

a) Heropanti 3

b) It's from a music video titled, "Zindagi Aa Raha Hu Main"

c) A Flying Jatt

d) A Flying Jatt 2

8) Which film is the following fight sequence from?

a) Munna Michael

b) A Flying Jatt

c) The project is yet to receive a title and a release date

d) The Hateful 8

9) Which film sees Tiger Shroff do this?

a) Time To Dance

b) Baaghi

c) Munna Michael

d) It is from a dance/martial arts video

10) Which film is the following still from?

a) Just an Instagram photo by Shroff

b) Heropanti 2

c) This is a still of Tiger Shroff from the upcoming Rambo remake

d) Baaghi 2

11) Which movie is this still from?

a) Baaghi 3

b) A Flying Jatt 2

c) This is just a look test for an upcoming film

d) The yet-to-release Hindi remake of World War Z

12) Can you guess the film that sees Tiger Shroff in this avatar?

a) Time To Dance 2

b) Munna Michael

c) Let's Party

d) Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

13) Name the film that this still has come from

a) Baaghi 3

b) Hateful 9

c) Zack Snyder's Justice League

d) David Ayer's Suicide Squad

14) Where has the following still featuring Tiger Shroff come from?

a) Baaghi 4

b) Heropanti

c) It is from some anime

d) Kung Fu Hustle 2

15) Which film sees Tiger Shroff perform the following high-octane fight sequence?

a) Baaghi 2

b) The Promise Of The Red Scarf

c) The Hateful 8

d) Munna Michael

Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-a, 4-b, 5-a, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-b, 10-d, 11-a, 12-b, 13-a, 14-b, 15-a

