Tiger Shroff's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Movies Based On These Images?

Tiger Shroff's action sequences are known to be one of the highest contributing factors towards his ever-growing popularity. Shroff's filmography has seen him kick, punch and subsequently bring the villain or the antagonist to their knees, sometimes while being bolted to the ground in a traditional manner and sometimes while being a little airborne. As the young star turns 31 on March 2, here's a quiz based on those very action sequences that one will get to see if they glide through Tiger Shroff's movies and other bits of Tiger Shroff's trivia.
Tiger Shroff's quiz:
1) Can you guess which movie is this action sequence from?
a) Baaghi
b) Heropanti
c) A Flying Jatt
d) Heropanti 2
2) Which film featuring Tiger Shroff saw him doing this?
a) It's from a music video
b) A Flying Jatt
c) Heropanti
d) The Rebel
3) Which film featuring Tiger Shroff has this moment?
a) A Flying Jatt
b) Ganapath
c) Baaghi 2
d) Rambo
4) Which film is the following action sequence from?
a) Ganapath 2
b) Baaghi 3
c) Heropanti
d) Student Of The Year
5) Which from the following list of Tiger Shroff's movies saw the actor do this?
a) Baaghi 2
b) Heropanti
c) This isn't from a film
d) This is a leaked gif from the upcoming Rambo Hindi remake
6) What is the name of the movie that features this particular sequence?
a) Hate Story 4
b) Kung Fu Hustle
c) Spider-Man: Homecoming
d) Baaghi
7) Which film is the following inter-planetary fight sequence from?
a) Heropanti 3
b) It's from a music video titled, "Zindagi Aa Raha Hu Main"
c) A Flying Jatt
d) A Flying Jatt 2
8) Which film is the following fight sequence from?
a) Munna Michael
b) A Flying Jatt
c) The project is yet to receive a title and a release date
d) The Hateful 8
9) Which film sees Tiger Shroff do this?
a) Time To Dance
b) Baaghi
c) Munna Michael
d) It is from a dance/martial arts video
10) Which film is the following still from?
a) Just an Instagram photo by Shroff
b) Heropanti 2
c) This is a still of Tiger Shroff from the upcoming Rambo remake
d) Baaghi 2
11) Which movie is this still from?
a) Baaghi 3
b) A Flying Jatt 2
c) This is just a look test for an upcoming film
d) The yet-to-release Hindi remake of World War Z
12) Can you guess the film that sees Tiger Shroff in this avatar?
a) Time To Dance 2
b) Munna Michael
c) Let's Party
d) Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
13) Name the film that this still has come from
a) Baaghi 3
b) Hateful 9
c) Zack Snyder's Justice League
d) David Ayer's Suicide Squad
14) Where has the following still featuring Tiger Shroff come from?
a) Baaghi 4
b) Heropanti
c) It is from some anime
d) Kung Fu Hustle 2
15) Which film sees Tiger Shroff perform the following high-octane fight sequence?
a) Baaghi 2
b) The Promise Of The Red Scarf
c) The Hateful 8
d) Munna Michael
Answers: 1-a, 2-c, 3-a, 4-b, 5-a, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-b, 10-d, 11-a, 12-b, 13-a, 14-b, 15-a
