'Love Island' Makers Reveal Why Noah Purvis Was Suddenly Pulled Off The Show

The show Love Island undoubtedly fuels controversy with each season and the sudden disappearance of one of the contestants from the show has yet again brought it to center stage. The contestant in question here is Noah Purvis, who was not involved in the last Sunday's episode of the show. This had left the fans confused and some of them even got on social media asking why was the contestant not included or addressed in the episode. Now, the CBS dating show has sent out a statement to ET Online revealing that Noah has been removed from the show.

Noah Purvis kicked out of Love Island

In a statement to ET Online, CBS' Love Island confirmed that Noah Purvis has been eliminated from the show. The apparent reason provided by the show is that Noah provided false information on his application to Love Island which violates their contestant agreement. Purvis had recently joined the shown on the September 17, 2020, episode but won't be appearing now.

Some fans have speculated that Noah lied about his past on the application. Noah used to be a homosexual adult film actor in the past which he reportedly hid in his application. While there are no confirmations whether the network kicked him out for his past, fans are pretty much convinced and even distressed about the fact that Noah was let go of the show for being an adult film star. Their reactions so far have been in support of Noah, who is also known as Ethan.

so noah was the only one close to telling cely the truth and y’all took him off for being a sex worker...LET MY BOY BACK ON #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/Xe9x4lqA3m — big forehead (@kadencemcc) September 21, 2020

them completely editing noah out of the show doesn't sit well with me. at all.



sex work is work, it shouldn't be stigmatized this much.



he didn't commit any crimes, he didn't hurt any body, he didn't hurt himself. why can't he be on the show?#loveisland #loveislandusa — mahk zuckaburga â· (@joongles_png) September 20, 2020

Though Purvis' run on the show was short-lived, he clearly managed to gain the attention of fans with his antics. ET reported that Noah tried to get close with Moira Tumas after he put himself between the ongoing controversy of Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks. Though fans have rallied on social media to bring Noah Purvis back on the show, the traditional values of network television might keep him in the bay. Purvis, on the other hand, himself has not come forward and addressed the reason behind his sudden departure. By the looks of it, Love island will not be addressing why Noah was let go during the show.

