Chad Brannon Will Be Returning To 'General Hospital' After 20 Years

General Hospital's beloved fans have much more to look forward to as one of the old characters Alexander "Zander" Smith will be resurrected from the dead. Actor Chad Brannon, who played the character in the longest-running American soap from 2000 to 2004, will be returning as Alexander Smith in March 2021. He will reportedly begin filming for the series from February 12. General Hospital isn’t revealing any pivotal spoilers regarding this return.

Chad Brannon in General Hospital

In the medical drama General Hospital, Brannon played Alexander “Zander” Smith, who is the biological father of Cameron Webber (William Lipton). Zander was in the thick of things from 2000 through 2004. At this point, it is not known for certain that Brannon will reprise that same role. In 2004, Zander was (spoilers) 'shot and killed' by the police. The only other time he’s been back since then was in a brief cameo playing a character named Aaron. But giving into the nature of soap operas, they usually do break the character tropes and resurrect their dead characters to life. At the same time, it could be a possibility that Brannon will portray a different role altogether, as the show's makers have done with characters like Tamara Braun and Michael Easton.

There are already some General Hospital viewers speculating over this possibility, and there are several directions this could head. “I wouldn’t be mad if they brought him back as Zander. I wouldn’t even be mad if they recast him as Lucky or Drew…I said what I said,” one fan tweeted. Not all General Hospital viewers were convinced this is a wise move though. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Bringing Zander back as a ghost for Franco would be such a waste.

This show is lacking in leading men Zander's age.

Zander is such a dynamic character -- who has connections to many important people on the canvas.

The show would only benefit from his real return.#GH pic.twitter.com/SlVVKDZe0C — ✌ (@GHGeneralTruth) February 10, 2021

Zander? I wonder how that’s going to work? As a ghost? 🧐🧐🧐 #GH No idea why GH would think this is the character that has to come back. No offense to the actor of course. 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ — aimee (@crimsonrum) February 10, 2021

Will Brannon be Zander again, or step in as Lucky, Drew, or even Morgan? Will this be just for an episode or two, or for a longer period of time? Additional General Hospital spoilers regarding this should emerge soon and fans will be anxious to learn more. The most recent General Hospital episode aired on February 5, which is currently in its 58th season.

