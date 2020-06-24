'Chaman Bahaar' Ending Explained: Does Billu Win The Love Of Rinku Manoriya?

The movie Chaman Bahaar was released on Netflix on June 19, 2020. The movie traces the journey of Billu, who is trying to make a name for himself in the town and then falls in love with a girl who is way out of his league. The movie stars Jitendra Kumar and Ritika Badlani alongside Bhuvan Arora, Alam Khan, Ashwani Kumar, Dherendra Kumar Tiwari. Chaman Bahaar ending brings the movie to a full circle.

Chaman Bahaar ending explained

Story of Chaman Bahaar

The movie starts with Billu, played by Jitendra, starting a new stall that sells cigarettes and pan named Chaman Bahaar. His shop is placed right in front of a governmental residence, which is rented to different people. A family moves in, and one of the members is a young schoolgirl who is extremely beautiful. She casually steps out in shorts and skirts, which attracts many boys in the town. Billu’s friends point out how his shop will be famous as many boys will come and stand on his shop just to stare at the girl. Looking at how much he is earning because of this, he does not oppose this. Slowly, even he falls in love with the girl Rinku and starts day-dreaming about her. He never reveals to anyone that he likes her.

Without a single interaction, he believes that his love is blossoming and even buys a card for her. In order to have more and more people at the shop, his friends call a political leader’s brat son and a powerful businessman of the town, both young and dashing. Looking at how they can be potentially problematic, he removes the two out using gossip and turning them against each other. One day, angry at the fact that he cannot pluck up the courage to give her the card, Billu throws it in the house and his father finds it. His father, trusting Billu, asks him who threw it, and Billu lies how there were two boys with their faces hidden.

Chaman Bahaar ending explained

At this point in the plot, the scene shifts. Worried after finding the card, Rinku’s father calls a fierce police officer who is known to brutally thrash convicts. He comes out and slaps every boy present and attacks Billu as well, saying that he has made his shop a place for boys to sit and harass a girl. Billu takes this as a betrayal from Rinku and in anger paints on the walls and building with the words ‘Rinku Manoriya Bewafa Hai’ (Rinku Manoriya is a betrayer). As the police had warned him to not open the shop, he was not able to earn and pay the money to the shopkeeper from where he used to take supplies. He writes on notes the same words and gives them to the shopkeeper, saying he will pay the rest by opening the shop. The shopkeeper shows the notes to the police.

The police go and hit Billu, arresting him and thrashing his shop completely. The political brat brings his party and claims that Billu was innocent as a shopkeeper and could be given notes by someone else. The police let him go after Rinku’s father also asks the police to release him, believing he was the innocent one and just unlucky that he owned that shop. He goes back to his shop and even goes to Rinku’s home to thank the father. He could not meet Rinku’s eyes and cries, apologizing. The family shifts to a different place and Rinku leaves Billu a sketch of the shop and himself. The last scene of the movie is Billu interestingly looking at another truck that unloads a bike, similar to what Rinku used to ride. It ends at a possibility Billu might do this all over again.

