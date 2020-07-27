Charlie Cox Might Continue His Run As Daredevil In The MCU Universe

Marvel abruptly cancelled Daredevil in late 2018. Before its cancellation, actor Charlie Cox played the lead Matt Murdock for three seasons. Last summer, Marvel announced a series of new lineups to stream on Disney+ Hotstar but left Daredevil out of the list. Post the Daredevil x Spiderman 3 rumours, the latest reports suggest that Marvel might bring Charlie Cox back in his Daredevil character.

Charlie Cox to return to MCU as Daredevil?

Marvel is reportedly considering to make Charlie Cox's return as Matt Murdock to MCU's Daredevil. These reports come amid the rumours of the media franchise considering signing up Jon Bernthal and Krysten Ritter in their roles as the Punisher and Jessica Jones for a future project. In an earlier interview, Cox confessed to being shocked by the show's cancellation and said that he refused new projects because he thought he would continue for two more seasons.

Though Marvel has not made any official announcements yet, media reports suggest that the media franchise wants to team up with Punisher and Daredevil. The studio has expressed interest in producing an R-rated version of Punisher that will feature a cameo of Daredevil. Reports also suggest that MCU is planning to bring Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury on board as well.

The studio has neither confirmed nor denied any of these reports yet. The American media franchise is currently facing a lot of delay amid the pandemic in producing their Phase 4 content. The introduction of Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool into the MCU is also on the charts already.

After Marvel drew up a new deal with Sony, Tom Holland got to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the Spiderman franchise. Spiderman 3 will witness Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker while reports claim that Daredevil will also have a cameo in the film. Commenting on the same, Charlie Cox said in an earlier interview that he had not heard of the rumours until that moment.

He clarified that it is certainly not with his Daredevil. The actor further said that he is not involved in the project. Cox added that if there is any truth to those rumours, he is not the one involved with it and said that it might be with some other actor. Spiderman 3 is currently scheduled to hit the screens in November 2021.

