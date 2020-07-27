Daredevil's Peter Shinkoda Accuses Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb Of Being Racist Towards Asians

Daredevil's actor, Peter Shinkoda recently called out behind-the-scenes racism in the now-cancelled live-action series. Shinkoda, who essayed the role of Nobu in the Marvel-Netflix series, alleged the head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb of making anti-Asian racist comments and preventing the writers from moving forward with fleshing out Nobu's character in the series. During a virtual '#SaveDaredevilCon', Shinkoda revealed that the writers of Daredevil had originally planned for more storylines for both Nobu and Gao, but Jeph Loeb vetoed them to flesh out their storylines.

Peter Shinkoda accuses Jeph Loeb of being racist towards Asians

During this weekend’s '#SaveDaredeviCon', three of the live-action series' supporting actors, Peter Shinkoda, Tommy Walker and Geoffrey Cantor reunited to talk about the revival of the now-cancelled series. Amidst their discussion on the panel, Shinkoda made serious accusations against the former Marvel TV head, Jeph Loeb. He also claimed that Loeb made a racist anti-Asian comment while striking down a storyline for his character in the series, Nobu.

He claimed, "Jeph Loeb told the writers room not to write for Nobu and Gao." Shinkoda also recalled, "Lobe said, 'Nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people. There were three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade that was made where Wesley Snipes killed 200 Asians in each movie. Nobody cares, so don’t write about Nobu and Gao.' And they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it". According to the Canadian film and television actor, the writers and showrunners were extremely apologetic to him over the situation.

Peter Shinkoda recurred as Nobu Yoshioka in the first season of Daredevil. Despite his apparent death in season 1, he reprised his role as Nobu in the second season of Daredevil. The 49-year-old made his final appearance as Nobu in the finale episode of season 2. Furthermore, Shinkona did not return for 'The Defenders'.

Loeb was with Marvel TV for a decade, when it was a separate entity from Marvel Studios. However, Loeb exited from Marvel last year, when Marvel Studios took over Marvel TV. Later, Netflix cancelled Daredevil in 2018, after three seasons. However, it is currently unclear if Marvel Studios has any plans for the series.

Watch the full video of Save Daredevil Con panel below:

(Image credit: Peter Shinkoda Instagram and Marvel.com)

