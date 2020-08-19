Matthew Perry's Net Worth Might Be The Highest Among His 'Friends' Cast Members; Read

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry has been working in the movie business for the past 32 years. Since his massive debut in A night in the life of jimmy Reardon, Matthew has come a long way in his career and has delivered several successful projects. Take a look at Matthew’s estimated net worth.

Matthew's net worth

As per a report published in Celebritynetworth.com, Matthew Perry’s net worth is estimated to be around $120 million. Converted in rupees, Matthew’s net worth becomes Rs 8,97,76,38,000 (Rs 897 crores). The report published in Celebritynetworth.com adds that the actor owns a beachfront home in Malibu, which he purchased for a whopping $11 million.

The report further suggests that Matthew recently splurged a massive amount of $20 million to buy a large penthouse apartment in Century City, California. More so, the actor also sold his LA home for $12.5 million.

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Matthew earned approximately $90 million (Rs 673.30 crores) from his show FRIENDS, excluding its on-going royalties.

Speaking of the income generated from the FRIENDS’ royalties, the show continues to generate 1 billion USD per year in syndication with royalties and streaming deals, which adds to his income. According to Hotcars.com, Matthew owns a Porsche Panamera, BMW Z8, BMW 6 Series, Audi R8 and a Lincoln Navigator cars.

About FRIENDS

Matthew shot to prominence with the much-loved show, FRIENDS. The show stars Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles. It follows the story of six friends, who indulge in adventures that make their lives both troublesome and happening.

The upcoming FRIENDS reunion will bring back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc together after they took the final bow in 2004. The show was reportedly supposed to debut on HBO Max in May. However, production plans were put on ice was due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion special was supposed to help kick off the HBO Max streaming service when it launched in May.

