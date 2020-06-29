'Rasbhari' Ending Explained: How Does Nand Deal With Shanoo As Well As Rasbhari?

The show Rasbhari on Amazon Prime stars Ayushmaan Saxena, Swara Bhasker, Vipul Suri, Rashmi Agdekar and Neelu Kohli. The show Rasbhari plot revolves around Nand and his encounters with his teacher Shanoo aka Rasbhari. Rasbhari story ends with an unexpected twist which leaves the viewers asking for more.

Rasbhari ending

The last episode of the series started with Nand going to Shanoo's place. He tells her that the village's women are ready to attack her and are also planning to remove her from the village, with his mother Pushpa in the lead. She is not ready to believe this and rushes to call the police but Nand tells her that there is no use as the police are also involved with the women. He tells her that she should leave but she says that she cannot leave so suddenly and Naveen will come the next morning at 6.

Nand then offers that he will stay with her to protect her. Priyanka also comes to Shanoo's house. Bhalla and Vipul spread the rumour that the next day Rasbhari will have a 'class' at the old market. Priyanka and Nand are sitting and talking when Nand tries to explain to her that Shanoo has a dual personality and the other one is Rasbhari. Priyanka is confused but Rasbhari comes out. Rasbhari realises that Nand holds back from her because he likes Priyanka. She kisses Priyanka, then kisses Nand and let them kiss each other, walking out of the room.

The next morning Naveen comes back and Shanoo is angry that he did not tell her how Rasbhari is back. The ladies gather at their home's entrance and wait for Shanoo to come out. But because of Bhalla and Vipul's rumours, they run to the old market, expecting her to be there. This gives Shanoo, Nand and Naveen an opening to run towards the bus stand. Here the men follow a flying dupatta thinking its Shanoo but they end up at what looks like a brothel.

Rasbhari ending story

As soon as the bus leaves, Nand recalls what Rasbhari has said the last night when she had kissed him. She said that she is surprised at how he has learnt the French kiss with English as well. This confuses Nand as he knows that Shanoo and Rasbhari are not supposed to remember each other so Rasbhari should not know about the English part. The show comes back to the present when Nand is recalling the whole thing to his friend. He says he is not sure whether they are the same.

The class begins and he sees that it is Shanoo who enters the room but introduces herself with a different name. He gets up and asks her if she knows someone named Shanoo and she smiles. Rasbhari ending could be indicating at the fact that Shanoo and Rasbhari are indeed the same and Shanoo just covers her sexual addiction under the name of dual personality.

