'Cheer' Cast Then And Now: Where Are These Cheerleaders A Year After Their Grand Win?

Netflix is known for producing many catchy and must-watch docuseries and documentaries. One such documentary that was released in January 2020 was Cheer. The documentary followed the lives of five cheerleaders from Corsicana, Texas. Since then these cheerleaders and their coach have gone on to become a household name and gain immense popularity. So where are the Cheer cast members now? Find out below

Cheer cast list: Where are they now?

1. Monica Aldama – Coach

Monica Aldama was known for being the supportive and hard-working coach. She made sure to lead her team to the finals of the Daytona National Cheer Championships. Under her leader the cheer team won the competition. Since the win, Aldama has been seen on many daytime talk shows like Oprah and Ellen. Now, Monica is once again training her team for the 2020 championship.

2. Lexi Brumback

Lexi had one of the most hear-breaking moments on the Netflix documentary. Right after her team won the cheer championship she was kicked-off the squad for possessing illegal substances. But still, Lexi accompanied other squad members for their documentary’s PR activities. In January, the Cheer cast member confirmed that she is back on the Navarro squad.

3. Gabi Butler

Gabi Butler is thriving in her career as after starring on Cheer and documenting her journey. After the cheer season ended, Gabi planned to return to her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida. But seems like she had a change of heart. Since Butler is now working with Top Gun All-Stars as a cheerleader.

4. Jerry Harris

Jerry Harris has found himself in hot waters after his successful stint as a cheerleader. In the Netflix documentary, Jerry Harris was known for his positive attitude and eccentricity. But now, the Cheer star has been arrested by the FBI for alleged child pornography. Although Harris has denied these claims through his spokesperson.

5. La’ Darius Marshall

La’Darius was one of the most loved members from the Netflix documentary. The cheerleader gained a reputation for being brutal and sassy while coaching the children’s cheer squad. Now, Marshall is back at Navarro as a cheerleader. According to the five -year contract between him and his junior college, this season will be his last as a cheerleader. The Cheer star is yet to reveal his future plans.

