What's Leaving Netflix In September 2020? See Full List Of Shows And Movies

As a new batch of series, documentaries and movies flood Netflix, another cluster of TV shows and films plan to leave the OTT platform in September 2020. From ace movies like Schlinder’s List, The Devil’s Advocate, The Witch, Resident Evil: Afterlife, to series like Once Upon A time, among others, are departing the OTT platform. So, we have compiled a list of web series, shows, and movies, that are leaving Netflix in September. Read on:

What’s leaving Netflix in September?

Here are numerous shows and movies, which are planning to leave the OTT platform in September. See full list:

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 4th?

Christopher Robin

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 5th?

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 8th?

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 9th?

The Forgotten

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 14th?

Cold Case Files: Season 1

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 15th?

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 16th?

The Witch

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 17th?

Train to Busan

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 20th?

Sarah's Key

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 21th?

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 22th?

20 Feet From Stardom

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 26th?

The Grandmaster

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 28th?

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 30th?

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

The Devil's Advocate

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

40 Days and 40 Nights

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

A Knight's Tale

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

The Social Network

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

2012

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

