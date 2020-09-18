What's Leaving Netflix In September 2020? See Full List Of Shows And Movies

As a new batch of series, documentaries and movies flood Netflix, another cluster of TV shows and films plan to leave the OTT platform in September 2020. From ace movies like Schlinder’s List, The Devil’s Advocate, The Witch, Resident Evil: Afterlife, to series like Once Upon A time, among others, are departing the OTT platform. So, we have compiled a list of web series, shows, and movies, that are leaving Netflix in September. Read on:
What’s leaving Netflix in September?
Here are numerous shows and movies, which are planning to leave the OTT platform in September. See full list:
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 4th?
Christopher Robin
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 5th?
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 8th?
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 9th?
The Forgotten
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 14th?
Cold Case Files: Season 1
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 15th?
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 16th?
The Witch
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 17th?
Train to Busan
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 20th?
Sarah's Key
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 21th?
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 22th?
20 Feet From Stardom
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 26th?
The Grandmaster
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 28th?
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
What’s leaving Netflix in September 2020 on 30th?
-
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
-
Dear John
-
Despicable Me
-
The Devil's Advocate
-
Donnie Brasco
-
Frances Ha
-
40 Days and 40 Nights
-
House of the Witch
-
Inside Man
-
Insidious
-
Jurassic Park
-
A Knight's Tale
-
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
-
Jurassic Park III
-
Menace II Society
-
Million Dollar Baby
-
Mortal Kombat
-
Mud
-
Resident Evil: Afterlife
-
Schindler's List
-
Seabiscuit
-
Sinister
-
The Social Network
-
Starship Troopers
-
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
-
Terminator Salvation
-
2012
-
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
