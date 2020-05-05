Chhavi Hussein's SIT Releases 'funniest Husband Wife Jokes' To Tickle Your Funny Bone

Recently, Chhavi Hussein along with her SIT team has released a short video of husband and wife jokes and it has created a buzz among fans on social media. The official page of SIT took to their social media handles and told their fans that they have come up with a new video format, where the videos are short, fun and high on an entertainment level. Check out the post below.

'Sh*tty Ideas Trending' - Husband and wife jokes

The latest video features Chhavi Mittal, Pooja Gor, Shubhangi Litoria, Karan V Grover, and Pracheen Chauhan as they deliver two-liner jokes. The 3:31 minutes long video has a series of amusing jokes where day-to-day conversations between a husband and his wife have been given a hilarious twist. While most of the jokes are exchanged between the characters as husband and wife, there are few jokes which are exchanged between the two male characters and some are between a wife and her maid. Watch the video clip below.

Chhavi Hussein's SIT funny video compilation of Husband and wife jokes

Sh*tty Ideas Trending is a popular Youtube channel that creates light-hearted and relatable content. Their Youtube channel has 1.7 million subscribers and on Instagram, it has around 224k followers. Check out some more funny posts from their official handle.

'Sh*tty Ideas Trending' funny memes

Image Credits: Youtube screengrab/ SIT

