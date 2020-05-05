Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Mantra To Stay Positive Amid Lockdown With Fans

Sara Ali Khan recently took to her social media account and shared her tip to stay positive. Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, the actor has been doing her bit to keep her fans updated with her life in quarantine. More than that, she has also made sure that she keeps her fans motivated enough to get through these tough times. Check out her recent post below.

Sara Ali Khan posts her mantra to stay positive amid lockdown

The actor posted a gorgeous picture of herself where she wrote: “Control your mind & free your spirit” and used hashtags like stay home, stay safe and stay positive. Sara can be seen wearing a nude coloured off-shoulder dress that is flattering her fit figure. The actor has tied her hair back in a ponytail with no parting and has left a few strands loose to give a casual look.

Sara Ali Khan posts quirky videos with brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan has been updating her Instagram with quirky posts of herself. Along with her brother Ibrahim, she regularly posts clips where she can be seen having a light-hearted moment with him. Check out some of those posts below.

What is up with Sara Ali Khan on the work front?

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal (2020) alongside Kartik Aaryan. The movie did not impress fans and therefore failed to get big numbers at the box office. Sara Ali Khan would next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Image credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

