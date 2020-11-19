'Chicago Fire' Cast List And The Characters They Play On The Latest Season Of The Show

Chicago Fire is an action drama series created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt and first aired in 2012. The show is currently running in its 9th season and the latest episodes aired recently which were directed by Reza Tabrizi. Here is a list of the cast of Chicago Fire, read on to know the characters they paly on the show.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

List of main Chicago Fire cast and Chicago Fire characters

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey

Matthew Casey is an important character in the series and he is the captain at Firehouse 51 and he serves second in command to Battalion Chief Wallace Boden. He is a freelance construction contractor and is a skilled handyman and carpenter. Matthew’s character is fiercely protective of his men even if he stays aloof.

Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide

Kelly Severide is another important character in the series he serves third in command to Battalion Chief Wallace Boden. His character is charismatic and is loved by ladies on the show. Kelly has been friends with Matthew since they were in academy but later their friendship became strained after their colleague died on duty.

Kara Killmer as Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett

Sylvie Brett has been part of the show since the third season and has become a key character now. Brett belongs to a small town Fowlerton, Indiana and initially had a tough time adjusting to city life. She is later able to adjust and understand people around herself better but is still figuring out many things in her life.

David Eigenberg as Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann

Christopher Herrman is another important character on the show. In the beginning of the show, he had invested in a small bar called Molly’s and he owned it jointly with other characters on the show called Otis and Dawson. He passed the lieutenant exam in the fifth attempt and comes fourth in command to Battalion Chief Wallace Boden.

Joe Minoso as Firefighter Joe Cruz

Joe Cruz was a recurring character in the first season of the show but became one of the main cast members in the recent seasons. Joe’s character had dated Sylvie Brett for a brief period in season three. However, his character ends up marrying Chloe Allen in the eighth season.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.