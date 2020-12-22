Christmas Day 2020: What Not To Do This Christmas? Take Cues From Your Favourite Character

Christmas Day 2020 is just around the corner and the preparations for the festival have begun with people making plans to spend the holiday with their friends and family. However, no matter how hard we try to have the perfect holiday, there is always something that makes us rethink of our organising and planning habits. Therefore, here is a list of things to learn from your favourite sitcom characters and learn from the mistakes they made on their shows.

What not to do this Christmas - Learn from your favourite sitcom characters

Christmas episode from Friends

Christmas gift shopping last minute

Friends is one of the most popular shows in the world and has many seasons where they have celebrated the Christmas holiday. The one thing you would want to take from (season 2 episode 9) Joey and Chandler is to not keep the Christmas gift buying for the last moment. Or you would end up giving gifts that no one would appreciate!

Not give tips in cash to the people who help you

In the same episode, Monica and Rachel gift cookies as a tip, which is not at all liked by the people who were expecting cash tips for the holiday season.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Christmas episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn 99 also teaches us not to shop for Christmas at the last moment. Any unforeseen circumstance may come up and it might not be pleasant at all. Check out the clip below.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Christmas episode of The Big Bang Theory

Remember when Penny and Leonard decided to chop a tree on their own for their Christmas decorations? They certainly did not think it through and forgot that they would have to get the tree up 4 floors all by themselves. So you might want to think things through before you plan to do something new for Christmas. Watch the episode clip below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Christmas episode from Modern Family

On the other hand, some sitcoms have given us situations of things that we should do on this important festival. Modern Family, for instance, taught us to embrace new traditions even on a very traditional festival. This allows everyone to be happy and enjoy the festival together. Watch the clip below.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.