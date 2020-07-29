'Churails' Becomes The First Pakistani Original Series To Premiere On ZEE5 In August 11

Streaming site ZEE5, on Wednesday, unveiled the release of its first Pakistani original series titled Churails. Helmed by highly-acclaimed director Asim Abbasi, Churails is all set to premiere on the OTT platform on August 11. As per media reports, the show aims at challenging the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies which limits women and their rights.

In an interview with a news portal, the director of the show revealed that the streaming site Zindagi’s commitment of showing truly original content provided him with a platform to create a show like Churails. Taking further about the show, Asim said that Churails elevates important & significant questions about women rights. The director further wishes that his content will hopefully strike a chord with the global audiences.

During the interaction, he also said that the show is about strong women who embark on a journey of self-discovery, sisterhood and empowerment. Asim believes that the show is timely which showcases relevant themes and will resonate with the viewers globally.

The plot of Churails narrates the story of four-proclaimed churails (meaning witches). The show will showcase all four of them joining hands to open a detective agency where they will be seen exposing husbands who are cheating on their wives and live amongst the city’s elite. Explaining more about the show’s premise, Asim said that their operations will expand as the show progresses.

All four of them will come to the rescue of the abused, the harassed and mistreated women in society. The gripping story-plot will underline innumerable issues like child abuse, racial dominance, sexism and more. The show features an ensemble cast including Sarwat Gilani, Yasra Rizvi, Mehar Bano and Nima Bucha.

The first look poster of the series has already been released. Sharing the poster, Sarwat Gilani braced all her fans to get ready to witness the revolution brought by heroes. All the cast members can be seen donning intense look. Take a look at it here:

