Churails' Trailer Review: First Pakistani Original Series Promises A Gripping Plot Line

Churails is an upcoming web series of the channel Zindagi which is known for airing Pakistani shows. It is also their first web content which will air via the OTT platform, Zee5. Unlike the other shows, Churails is noted for its very different choice of subject which is highly unlike others. Here's what this is about.

What is Churails all about?

The main characters of Churails come from starkly different backgrounds but united with the common purpose who run a detective consultation to nab the cheating husbands. Their business becomes an instant success as more and more women join them. However, things go awry when their detective jobs lead to a murder of a member of their team missing. The women now juggle between criminals and the law as they try to unearth what really happened.

Watch Churails trailer here:

Churails trailer review

From the first glimpse, Churails looks something similar to Hollywood's Ocean's 8. However, as the two minutes 47 seconds trailer progresses, one can see that there is more than what meets the eye. The glamourous women are actually on a mission to liberate others from their woeful marriage and disloyal husbands. Churails, despite its Pakistani aesthetics, seems relevant to the global masses.

Fan reactions to the trailer:

Churails is directed by Asim Abbasi. The series stars Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano and Yasra Rizvi. The series will drop on Zee5 on August 11, 2020. Churails is based on a fight against the patriarchal hypocrisy that tries to destroy the idea of women's freedom and independence.

The official plotline says, "As their operations expand, they come to be saviours of abused, harassed and mistreated women. The gripping and fast-paced storyline covers myriad issues such as child abuse, sexism, domination of class and race".

In an interview with a daily portal, director Asim Abbasi revealed the Churails is a show about strong women who embark on a journey of "self-discovery, empowerment and sisterhood". According to him, the show has themes which are relevant in today's times. He also feels that Churails will resonate with a global audience as well.

