Fans On Twitter Are Excited As Tayshia Adams Appears In The New Promo For The Bachelorette

The October 27 episode of The Bachelorette left many fans aghast while others were furious over everything that had transpired on the show. Episode 3 of this season was indeed packed with a lot of drama and featured the much-awaited and anticipated brawl between Clare Crawley and one of her suitors, Yosef. The fight ended with Clare breaking into tears as Yosef said, “I expected much better from the Oldest Bachelorette ever.” The episode featured many other moments that triggered the many Bachelor nation fans, some of whom took to Twitter and dubbed Clare as the worst Bachelorette ever. However, most recently a promo for Episode 4 of The Bachelorette was released and it was the first time that Tayshia Adams was featured on the show. Read on to know more.

Read | Who is Stephen Stagliano? Learn more about 'The Bachelorette' Deanna Pappas' husband

Tayshia Adams looks smoking in the new promo of The Bachelorette

The new promo for Episode 4 of The Bachelorette was released on October 27 on the show’s official YouTube channel. The promo featured the iconic scene, where host Chris Harrison delivered his dank, “Congratulations, you have just blown up The Bachelorette” line to Clare. Clare is seen sobbing as she is seated on a couch across from Chris. For the most part of the promo, Clare was seen sobbing. All the suitors look pretty upset and the chances are that they were upset with Clare. Their patience is clearly running out.

Read | Who is Zach from 'The Bachelorette'? Here is what we know about the contestant

Clare is seen addressing the whole group as she says she would apologise for wasting their time, but not apologise for falling in love with Dale. And finally, as the pressure builds up in the promo, the scene is cut to Tayshia Adams resurfacing from a pool, looking extremely stunning as she walks out of the pool. Tayshia will likely be featuring towards the middle or end of The Bachelorette episode 4. Fans on Twitter are clearly excited and looking forward to Tayshia taking over as the Bachelorette.

nothing but respect for MY bachelorette, tayshia adams #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/S6fw8gax0a — agapé ⁷ 🇷🇼 (@agapethamar) October 28, 2020

That clip of @TayshiaAdams hopping out of the pool tho 👀 👀 🔥 🔥 — Woozey F. Baby (@bahannahammock) October 28, 2020

Read | Clare Crawley likes 'cryptic tweet' hinting that she was forced out of 'The Bachelorette'

Clare the Bachelorette

Fans dub Clare Crawley “the worst bachelorette ever”

In the recent episode, Clare was for some reason given a pair of Dale’s pants and she smelled them, which was not only highly inappropriate to do on camera but also disrespectful to every other suitor. In one her recent rage rants, Clare also referred to Dale as her fiancé and the show is only in week three. Since the beginning of the season, she kept ignoring other men, but in the recent episode, Clare cancelled a group date and then disappeared with Dale during the cocktail party. As the other suitors were twiddling their thumbs and waiting for her and Dale to reappear, the duo was having an intense make-out session in Clare’s room. All of this ticked off many fans who dubbed the 39-year-old hairstylist as the “worst bachelorette ever.” Many fans exclaimed that Clare’s attraction towards Dale was understandable but the way she disrespected other suitors and disregarded their efforts to be there was unacceptable.

Remember when we thought Peter had the worst run on the bachelor.....here comes Clare pushing him off the throne for worst bachelorette lead #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/FEMZlXI5UR — Rebecca Lehnertz (@beccaanneeee) October 28, 2020

And everyone thought Peter was the worst Bachelor...



Clare: Hold my beer

#bachelorette pic.twitter.com/ZWhztSHd25 — Fraktal_Oo8 (@FraktalOo8) October 29, 2020

Read | Who replaces Clare as the Bachelorette? Here's the fate of the new season

Image Source: Tayshia Adams (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.