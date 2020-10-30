Fans Dub Clare As "The Worst Bachelorette Ever" On Twitter After Recent Episode

After watching the October 27 episode of The Bachelorette, many fans took to Twitter to express what they felt about everything that had transpired on the show. Episode 3 of this season was indeed packed with a lot of drama and featured the much-awaited and anticipated brawl between Clare Crawley and one of her suitors, Yosef. The fight ended with Clare breaking into tears as Yosef said, “I expected much better from the Oldest Bachelorette ever.”But Clare did give a dank reply to him before erupting into tears. In response to Yosef’s rebuke, Clare said that she is the oldest Bachelorette ever as she did not settle for men like him. However, many other things that happened in the episode ticked fans off and many called Clare “the worst bachelorette ever” on Twitter.

i’m going to say it: clare may be the worst lead of all bachelor or bachelorette leads #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7l5xVaxMBu — Katie ES 👻🍂🕷 (@ohheykt) October 28, 2020

Remember when we thought Peter had the worst run on the bachelor.....here comes Clare pushing him off the throne for worst bachelorette lead #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/FEMZlXI5UR — Rebecca Lehnertz (@beccaanneeee) October 28, 2020

Zach was totally going to kiss her. @Clare_Crawley is THE WORST BACHELORETTE. I feel for my dude. He’s so better off. #bachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/pl1sNlLZXg — Tori (@breatheashley) October 28, 2020

Fans dub Clare Crawley “the worst bachelorette ever”

Season 16 of the show was a rollercoaster from the get-go as the season had to be postponed due to COVID-19. Then news about Clare picking Dale Moss as her fiance and leaving the show mid-season started making rounds. Then arrived the news stating that a former Bachelor Nation alum Tayshia Adams had become the new Bachelorette in season 16.

As the season started, it became exceedingly clear that Clare had indeed given her heart away to Dale. She kept ignoring the other men and keeping them on stand by as she snuck around with Dale in the recent episode. Clare also cancelled a group date and then disappeared with Dale *twice* during the cocktail party. As the other suitors were twiddling their thumbs and waiting for her and Dale to reappear, the duo was having some intimate time in Clare’s room.

Is Clare the worst Bachelorette?

Moreover, Clare was for some reason given a pair of Dale’s pants and she smelled them, which as claimed by many, was not only highly inappropriate to do on camera but also disrespectful to every other suitor. In one her recent rage rants, Clare also referred to Dale as her fiancé and the show is only in week three. All of this ticked off many fans who dubbed the 39-year-old hairstylist as the “worst bachelorette ever.” Many fans exclaimed that Clare’s attraction towards Dale was understandable but the way she disrespected other suitors and disregarded their efforts to be there was unacceptable.

"is she a little perturbed that we made fun of her man?"

Clare: "you dished on my fiancé so hard, it doesn't feel right"

She is the worst bachelorette to dateeee. And also fiancé?! It's week 3!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/xoZv0f6T3Q — Sadie Martin (@sadieemartin) October 29, 2020

Clare is the worst bachelorette in history. Like she’s a fine person, just a terrible bachelorette lol — riley (@RiWilliams13) October 29, 2020

Clare is the most manipulative woman I have ever seen. Like did anyone rewatch to see if the guy pulled away? Because he didn’t and then he tries to kiss her again and she claims “he grabbed her”. No joke the worst season of bachelorette ever — Alisha Hamel (@alisha_hamel) October 29, 2020

HOW ARE WE IGNORING THE FACT THAT THIS WOMAN IS SNIFFING DALES PANTS. DOES THIS NOT SHOW ANY RED FLAGS. SNIFFING HIS PANTS. CMON #bachelorette #ClareCrawley pic.twitter.com/KcgrlkG1Fp — joanie (@joaniedweck) October 28, 2020

In addition to all of this, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Bachelor nation host Chris Harrison, stated that Clare's behaviour had been very presumptuous and unfair from Day one of the show. He stated that Clare sniffing Dale's pants when it's still very early on the show was also inappropriate. Chris Harrison further revealed that Tayshia Adams was always on the charts to become a Bachelorette but the opportunity arrived very early on for her.

