Clare Crawley Likes 'cryptic Tweet' Hinting That She Was Forced Out Of 'The Bachelorette'

The first episode of The Bachelorette aired on October 13, 2020. Clare Crawley, the host of the show has reportedly found love in Dale Moss. According to reports by The Sun, Clare Crawley quit the show two weeks into production. The producers were left shocked after the latter decided to quit the matchmaking show. It is now being reported that Clare Crawley has been liking cryptic tweets on social media, which explains her future on the show.

Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette quits the show

According to US Weekly, Clare Crawley did not leave her room after she had fallen for Dale Moss while filming the 16th season. It is now rumoured that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are engaged but neither of the two have publicly addressed their relationship. After she quit the show, the bosses did not confirm the storyline, so Clare Crawley has now taken to Twitter to give a "like" to fans who might have been on the right track with their suspicions.

I think they were trying to force her out on some real. It was reported that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out, which was hard to believe considering how bad she wanted it. — Marietou Sangare (@SangareMarietou) October 24, 2020

Clare Crawley apparently went on a 'likes spree' as she liked a bunch of tweets. A tweet said that the producers might have forced her out. The user wrote that she quit 12 days after filming and she locked herself in her room and would not come out. The user also wrote in a thread Tweet that Tayshia was quarantined 9 days after Clare Crawley started filming. The producers wanted to remove Clare and the user looked quite miffed with the way she was treated.

No I agree with you. Her season is so off, the sound bites and the pictures don’t even go together, everything is so heavily edited. — ugh (@spcyramnyum) October 25, 2020

Another Twitter user also tweeted that she agreed to the other user. The tweet said that the season is off, the sound bites and the pictures do not even go together. The Bachelorette season 16 is heavily edited. US Weekly confirmed in August that Tayshia Adams was supposed to replace Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette. She was spotted at the La Quinta Resort in Palm Desert, where a part of the current season was filmed.

