Who Replaces Clare As The Bachelorette? Here's The Fate Of The New Season

The Bachelorette season 16 is quite unlike any other season of the show. Featuring Clare Crawley as the new Bachelorette, the season’s first episode was aired on October 13. But, it appeared as though the new season was in the eye of the storm since July 2020. Numerous reports had surfaced claiming that the 39-year-old Clare had left the season early after falling head over heels for a contestant. Many reports also stated that the show’s producers and contestants were left in frenzy after Clare’s departure. Read on to find out, “Who replaces Clare as The Bachelorette?”

What happened with Clare in The Bachelorette season 16?

A report on Entertainment Tonight revealed that The Bachelorette was one of the first big-budget shows to start production amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The showrunners created a filming ‘bubble’ in the La Quinta Resort in Palm Springs, California. In addition to this, a carefully crafted contestant list was created for the season. However, merely 12 days into filming, they suffered a huge shock, when it was revealed that Clare did not want to continue the season as she had already found “the one.”

In his interview with ET, host Chris Harrison revealed that when it came to finding “the one” for herself, Clare wasn’t wasting any time. She fell in love with a contestant named Dale Moss (31) and decided to exit the show. She reportedly left the show on good terms with the producers. However, fans of The Bachelorette will have to wait and see how all of this unfolds in the season’s episodes.

Who replaces Clare as The Bachelorette?

Another report in People Magazine further revealed that Clare was replaced by the 30-year-old television celebrity, Tayshia Adams. According to the report, Tayshia Adams had given her nod to the show as soon as she was approached. However, so far neither Tayshia nor the showrunners have revealed if Tayshia is indeed the new Bachelorette.

When does Tayshia come on The Bachelorette?

At the moment, it is unclear as to when Tayshia will be featured on The Bachelorette. But given that the new season has already completed two weeks, fans can expect to see Tayshia any time now. Fans will have to keep watching the show to see how Clare exits from the show.

Tayshia The Bachelorette: Learn more about the celebrity

The American television personality Tayshia Adams received national recognition after appearing season 23 of The Bachelor as a contestant. Adams was one of the final two contestants, alongside Hannah Godwin, both of whom had been chosen by Colton Underwood. But both the girls were eliminated when Colton decided to end the show to pursue Cassie Randolph.

