Who Did Clare Pick On 'The Bachelorette Season 16'? Read To Know More

Many fans of The Bachelorette series are expecting Clare Crawley’s season 16 to be more explosive than other previous seasons. Ahead of the season’s release, wild rumours were in circulation on social media about the Bachelorette herself and her alleged affair ahead of the season's release with Dale Moss, a contestant on the show. The Bachelorette season 16 premiered on ABC on October 13, 2020. While the new season is still ongoing, fans are excited to know, “Who did Clare pick on The Bachelorette?”

Who did Clare pick on The Bachelorette?

In August, E-News had claimed that Clare Crawley had abandoned The Bachelorette season 16 after only 12 days into the filming. The report also claimed that television personality Tayshia Adams had replaced Clare at the eleventh hour, as the new Bachelorette. It was further revealed that the 39-year-old hairstylist and television personality had fallen in love with Dale Moss.

Dale Moss is a contestant on this season of the show. The former NFL player is a New York citizen and had won the first impression rose from Clare. Fans could see that Clare and Dale had hit it off immediately. Moreover, a picture was leaked on Twitter by Reality Steve, which showed the two passionately kissing each other in the first episode of the show, as they sat under a tree.

Clare and Dale, sittin’ in a tree... pic.twitter.com/AObI6BBSPt — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 1, 2020

After meeting Dale for the first time on the show, Clare commented saying, “I definitely felt like I just met my husband." Clare has remained tight-lipped when the rumours of her leaving the show mid-season surfaced. In her interview with Good Morning America, on October 13, she stated that she was in love and she had not felt anything like this before in her life. However, she did not admit to having a relationship with Dale. But it does seem likely that Clare did pick Dale.

Did Clare leave The Bachelorette midseason?

In the trailer for the new season it was seen that at some point during the journey, one of Clare's suitors threatens when he says, “How 'bout the 15 of us walk out"? In the promo, it was unclear, what had prompted this rage. But it is highly likely that it was a result of Clare’s decision to leave the show mid-season after picking Dale. But at this point, fans will have to wait and see if Clare really did leave the season incomplete and was replaced by Tayshia Adams.

