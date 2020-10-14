Who Is Clare Crawley On 'The Bachelorette'? Know What Fans Have Been Curious About

Clare Crawley is a famous American television personality. Currently, she is the lead in the 16th season of The Bachelorette. Fans of the show are curious to know more details about her. Fans want to know more about Clare Crawley, and the details of The Bachelorette star's life.

Here is everything you need to know about Clair Crawley from The Bachelorette

According to Insider.com, Clare Crawley is the oldest star Bachelorette the show has ever had. She is 39-years old. Other than being a TV personality, Clare is a hairstylist hailing from Sacramento, California. Her appearance on The Bachelorette is her fifth one. Before this, she was a part of The Bachelor, where she was a runner-up, she appeared in the first and second season of Bachelor in Paradise, and on Bachelor Winter Games.

How tall is Clare from The Bachelorette?

According to Thefamousinfo.com, Clare Crawley from The Bachelorette is 5 feet 5 inches tall. Clare Crawley is half Mexican. She has 6 siblings and the youngest of them all. The names of her parents and siblings have not been revealed yet. Clare Crawley’s net worth is also estimated to be $800 thousand. She has amassed this wealth by working as a hairstylist and through her television appearances.

Clare Crawley was engaged to Beauséjour-Savard during the Winter Games reunion episode. Clare couldn’t decide between her finance and another contestant named Raunch. Because she couldn’t arrive at a conclusion as to whom she wanted to be, her engagement did not last with Beauséjour-Savard. Currently, Clare Crawley is single.

Clare Crawley is known for her honest attitude. On the 18th season of The Bachelor, she had openly called out Juan Pablo Galavis for using inappropriate language when they were together. She was involved in a controversy with Galavis when she snuck out with him to go for a swim in the ocean. Later, Galavis opened up about this and said that it was a mistake and he didn’t want to set a bad example for his children.

