'Clarice' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Clarice is an upcoming television show that is based on the hit novel The Silence of The Lambs, which was written by author Thomas Harris. Clarice is a psychological horror series that is created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. The series will be premiering next month, on February 11. The show has a number of actors playing prominent characters in the plot of the series. Even as the series is set to make its premiere, let us have look at the cast of Clarice along with more details about the actors.

Clarice cast

Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling

Rebecca Breeds will be seen playing the titular character in the cast of Clarice. Hailing from Australia, the actor has worked in a number of popular film projects in the past. Some of her most known works include Pretty Little Liars, The Originals, We Are Men, The Code, Home and Away and many more. Indian audiences will recognise her from her brief role in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Devyn A. Tyler as Ardelia Mapp

Devyn A. Tyler will play another major character in the Clarice cast, i.e., the role of 'Ardelia Mapp'. Devyn has extensively studied theatre and been a part of it. While the actor has relatively lesser experience in acting as compared to her colleagues, she has been trusted to portray an important character in the series.

Lucca De Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel

Luca De Oliveria is yet another familiar face in the Clarice cast, having a brief experience in acting, on the back of his roles. He has appeared in the popular show The Punisher, in which he had a brief role. He has been entrusted to play a major character of 'Tomas Esquivel' in Clarice.

Kal Penn as Emin Grigoryan

Kal Penn is a known face in the world of television and films. He has worked in a number of hit films such as Once Upon a Time in Venice, Superman Returns, Son of the Mask, and many more. Some of his appearances in television shows include How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, We Are Men, and more. He also has created a long career as a politician as well.

