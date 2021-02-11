Clarice EP Alex Kurtzman Talks About Involvement Of Trans People Behind The Scenes

Clarice is a CBS television show that is based on the hit novel The Silence of The Lambs, which was written by author Thomas Harris. The series is a psychological horror series that is created by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet and premieres today, on February 11, 2021.

Makers talk about The Silence of the Lambs sequel

According to a report by Forbes, the new CBS show Clarice follows the life of FBI agent Clarice Starling, one year after the events portrayed in the thriller, The Silence of the Lambs, which is a frightening serial murder case. The events of the prequel still haunt Clarice because of which she suffers from PTSD. Alex Kurtzman, the executive producer of the series talked about how the series might be problematic for transgender viewers.

Alex said talked about the strange duality of Silence of the Lambs, which is that it holds one of the greatest feminist legacies of all time, and one of the most damaging legacies for trans people of all time, if not the most. Kurtzman was referring to the character of Jame Gumb, who first appeared in Thomas Harris's 1988 psychological horror novel and the 1991 film adaptation upon which it is based. Jame Gumb, also known as Buffalo Bill is the nickname for the main antagonist of The Silence of the Lambs, played in the movie by actor Ted Levine.

Kurtzman further talked about how the producers of the show asked him to meet with the show's writers to discuss how trans people have been impacted by Hollywood's history of portraying trans people as psychopathic killers. He also said that they decided to get trans people behind the scenes to help craft a storyline that would address this issue. He introduced Jen Richards to the creative team of the series. Jen identifies as a trans woman and is also an Emmy nominated actor and writer. Clarice cast includes Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, and Lucca de Oliveira. Rebecca, who portrays the main character of Clarice Starling has also starred in very popular shows like Pretty Little Liars, Blue Water High, and The Originals. You can watch the trailer of Clarice below.

