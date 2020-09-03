'Cobra Kai' Filming Location, Plot, Cast, And Season Two Ending Explained

YouTube premium series Cobra Kai has recently marked its Netflix debut and did not take time to make its way up to the Top 10 list. While the first two seasons garnered appreciation, the third one would premiere in 2021. It stars the lead cast of 'The Karate Kid' like Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in pivotal roles and fans cannot keep calm. Besides the actors, here is everything that you need to know about the Cobra Kai filming location and its plot. Read on:

Cobra Kai filming location

Most of the Cobra Kai filming location was in Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California. Apart from these places, the makers also opted for places in Georgia such as Union City, Conyers, Fayetteville, Peachtree City and Marietta. Meanwhile, as a part of Cobra Kai filming location, many destinations in California like Tarzana, Reseda, and Encino were also selected for the shoot.

Cobra Kai Dojo in Atlanta

Numerous viewers wondered where Johnny Lawrence’s Cobra Kai Dojo was. It is in Atlanta and not in California, which the makers of the series show. They have released various videos about the Cobra Kai filming location. Among them, one depicted the shooting of the interior of Dojo on a soundstage. However, the exterior was a part of a mall in Atlanta.

Johnny Lawrence’s apartment in Los Angeles

Johnny Lawrence’s apartment is in Tarzana. On the other hand, the High School is in Atlanta. Moreover, the first two seasons showcase different institutes in the same location. Know about Cobra Kai cast below:

Cobra Kai cast

Cobra Kai has several main, recurring, and guest appearances in the series. The show stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, and Martin Kove, in the lead roles. Here is everything to know about the Cobra Kai plot.

Cobra Kai plot

The Cobra Kai plot take the narrative forward 34 years after the original 'The Karate Kid' movie was released. The series re-examines the narrative from the view of Johnny Lawrence, who decides to reopen the Cobra Kai Dojo. It leads him to recall his long-time rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Cobra Kai Season 2 ending

Cobra Kai Season 2 ending features sad moments. The final scene of the series is quite dramatic. It showcases how Johnny Lawrence’s love does not want anything to do with him. She accuses him of her son’s condition. Later on, Kreese takes over the Dojo as Johnny Lawrence did not have a written agreement with the building owner, who was happier to rent the place to the latter. The happenings in the Season 2 ending leave the Cobra Kai plot on a cliffhanger.

