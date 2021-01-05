'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Ending: What Happens To All Characters? Find Out

The American martial arts-comedy show Cobra Kai has garnered a strong fan following in the recent years. Recently the show released its third season on Netflix on January 1, 2021, and many have already binge-watched the show. From making its debut on YouTube to being picked by Netflix for season 3, the show has definitely come a long way. Find out, what happened in Cobra Kai season 3 ending.

Read | 'Cobra Kai' season 3: Who is Mary Mouser's boyfriend in real life?

'Cobra Kai' Season 3 ending

Ali returns home from Colorado

The final three episodes of Cobra Kai season 3 featured Elisabeth Shue's Alison "Ali" Mills, who returned home from Colorado to the Valley for the holidays. Fans see a new spark re-igniting between Ali and Johnny, who spend a fun night out together playing mini-golf and remembering their past. Ali has no intention to swoop in and mess things up between Johnny and Miguel's mom, Carmen (Vanessa Rubio). She doesn’t even intend to cause too much tension between Johnny and Daniel - though there was some at first. Then at the Encino Oaks Club, Ali and Johnny joined Daniel and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) for an evening of drinks. Ali reveals that Daniel had become a jealous boyfriend which caused their break up.

Read | 'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Who plays young Kreese? Everything about the antagonist's role

'Cobra Kai' Season 3 ending explained

What happens with Sam, Miguel and Hawk?

Sam's (Mary Mouser) attempt to bring Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students together in coalition gets ambushed by the cold-hearted grunts of Cobra Kai. The tension and blossoms into Season 3's climactic karate brawl inside of the LaRusso's house. This brutal brawl not only featured teens laying hitting each other with fists, elbows, knees, and feet, but there are also big character moments for three fighters - Sam, Miguel, and Hawk.

Read | 'Cobra Kai' season 3: Who plays Ali in the latest season? See details about the cast

Fans see that throughout the season Sam suffers panic attacks and freeze-ups since her fight with Tory (Peyton List) in the high school. At the same time, Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), who'd been struggling for months to regain his leg strength, uses his inner rage and drive to fight back against Kyler. Kyler surprisingly became one of Cobra Kai's newest, and cruellest, students.

John Kreese’s backstory provides many answers

Throughout Season 3, fans were given flashbacks from John Kreese's backstory which is a tragic one. His mother's tragic suicide led him into a hard life of being picked on and ostracised. This leads him to the army. While serving overseas in Vietnam War, Kreese was trained in karate. He also becomes adepts in the merciless ways of warfare and covert ops by his captain. Sadly, Kreese's hesitation to kill his own friend led to his squad getting captured and held prisoner by the enemy.

Read | 'Cobra Kai' season 3 to premier on January 1, 2021; Read more details about the series

Kreese ends up blaming himself for their predicament and watches his friends fight to the death over a snake pit. This is where toxic John Kreese that we know from The Karate Kid was born. In Cobra Kai season 3, Kreese calls up his Vietnam War buddy Terry Silver, the man shown in Kreese's flashbacks. Karate Kid fans will remember that Terry Silver was the main antagonist of The Karate Kid Part III.

Source: Still from Cobra Kai season 3 (Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.