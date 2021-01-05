'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Who Plays Ali In The Latest Season? See Details About The Cast

Cobra Kai season 3 just dropped on the streaming service giant Netflix and has been trending since then. Netflix has taken a step ahead by not just releasing the third season but also making the previous two seasons available on its platform. Cobra Kai is a martial arts comedy-drama series. It is based on The Karate Kid film series created by Robert Mark Kamen. Ever since the release of the series on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Cobra Kai season 3 cast and their characters. Many people have been wondering who plays Ali in the Cobra Kai season 3 cast. For all the people who are still thinking about the character of Ali in Cobra Kai season 3, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who plays Ali?

The role of Ali was praised in the original 1984 movie. She is the love interest of Daniel LaRusso in the movie. In Cobra Kai season 3, the actor who plays Ali is none other than Elisabeth Shue. She is reprising her role of Ali in the latest season of the series. Her appearance in the series is for the last two episodes of the season 3. The series sees some potentially rekindled romance between Johnny and Ali.

Her surprising appearance in the Cobra Kai season 3 has made several fans of the original movie nostalgic as they get to see the lead trio from original movie back on screen. Elisabeth Shue made her feature film debut in 1984 with The Karate Kid. Since then she has appeared in several hit movies and TV shows. Some of the notable works of the actor are The Karate Kid, Adventures in Babysitting, Cocktail, Back to the Future movies, Soapdish, The Saint, Piranha 3D, Battle of the Sexes etc.

Cobra Kai Season 3

Cobra Kai features some of the original cast members from the original 1984 movie on which the series is based. The lead stars of The Karate Kid Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are reprising their roles and the old rivalry in the series. The series is set 34 years after the events of original Karate Kid movie. Cobra Kai cast also features Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List in key roles.

Image Credits: Cobra Kai Instagram

