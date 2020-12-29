'Cobra Kai' Season 3 To Premier On January 1, 2021; Read More Details About The Series

The fans of this series will be pleased to learn that the release of the upcoming Cobra Kai season 3 has been preponed. While the dates of most of the upcoming releases of theatrical projects as well as that of OTT platforms are being delayed and pushed back, the Cobra Kai season 3 release date has been pushed ahead by a week of its original schedule. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming season of Cobra Kai along with the revised date of its release.

Cobra Kai season 3 release date pushed ahead a week earlier

The Cobra Kai series has done well to have originally begun its run with Youtube and eventually getting picked up by Netflix, right up till bring its third season. The series has started to remain in the news more consistently as of late and it was earlier announced that the third season of this series would take off on January 8 of the coming year. It has now been announced that the series will premier on the very first day of 2021, i.e., January 1, with the Cobra Kai season 3 release date getting pushed ahead by exactly one week.

Netflix had acquired the rights of this series earlier this year, with the fans of the show eager to watch the makers of Cobra Kai team up with Netflix. The already growing excitement of the fans with the approaching release of Cobra Kai season 3 has been amplified even more now that the release has been preponed, with barely a few days to go before its launch. Netflix has already signed up for the fourth season of this series as well, as reported in Mashable. This would have thus enabled the makers to make a long term planning as far as the plot of this series is concerned.

Cobra Kai has been adapted from The Karate Kid film series which has gained worldwide popularity upon the releases of several of its instalments. With only a few days remaining for the release of the third season, the fans of this show can already start binge-watching the first two seasons, so that they can begin the third one with a refreshed memory. The series will star Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the leading roles.

