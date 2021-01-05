'Cobra Kai' Season 3: Who Plays Young Kreese? Everything About The Antagonist's Role

Cobra Kai season 3 recently released on Netflix. Ever since its release on January 1, it has been trending all over social media. Netflix surprised the viewers by not just releasing the third season but also making the previous two seasons available on their platform. It is a martial arts comedy-drama series based on The Karate Kid film series created by Robert Mark Kamen.

Ever since the release of the series on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Cobra Kai season 3 cast and the characters in series. Many people have been wondering who plays Young Kreese in the Cobra Kai season 3 cast. For all the people who are still confused about the character of Young Kreese and the actor who plays it in Cobra Kai season 3, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who plays Young Kreese in 'Cobra Kai' season 3?

For all the people who are confused about who plays Young Kreese in Cobra Kai season 3, the answer is Barrett Carnahan. He plays the role of Young Kreese in Cobra Kai in flashback scenes. John Kreese is the antagonist in the original Karate Kid movies. However, the latest Cobra Kai season 3 delves into the past of this grey character and features some of the flashback scenes which show why Kreese is the way he is. The latest series shows a young Kreese was bullied as a high school student at a diner where he used to work in his younger days.

The original role is played by veteran actor Martin Kove. He is also reprising his role in the latest third season of the series. In an interview with ew.com, Martin Kove said that Barrett Carnahan has done a terrific job as Young Kreese and he looked just like him. Barrett Carnahan has appeared in several hit shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Drop Dead Diva, Modern Family among others. He is receiving praises for his portrayal of Young Kreese in Cobra Kai season 3.

Cobra Kai Season 3

Cobra Kai features some of the original cast members from the original 1984 movie reprising their roles. The lead stars of The Karate Kid Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are coming back in their roles and rekindling the old rivalry in the series. Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the events of the original 1984 Karate Kid movie. Cobra Kai cast also features Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser and Peyton List in key roles.

