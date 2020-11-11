Cobra Kai Season 3: Here Are The Two Characters From Karate Kid Who May Appear On The Show

Cobra Kai Season 3 will soon be released and fans are quite excited for the show. Over its past seasons, Cobra Kai has seen a few characters from the Karate Kid movies who have appeared in the series. Similarly, Cobra Kai season 3 may also potentially feature two characters from the Karate Kid movies, according to The Times Hub. In the past, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence have appeared on the show and taking this forward, Julie Pierce and Chozen Toguchi could be seen in Cobra Kai season 3.

Two characters from Karate Kid to be seen on Cobra Kai S3

The Cobra Kai season 3 cast may include Julie Pierce, who was earlier seen in The Karate Kid films. Julie Pierce was played by Hilary Swank and appeared in the Miyagi universe of the Karate Kid franchise. She went on to become the female version of Karate Kid and thus garnered tremendous praise for her role. Hilary Swank was seen in the film The Next Karate Kid which was loved by the audience. It has been speculated by the above-mentioned portal that Hilary Swank could appear on the show as Julie to help Daniel continue the legacy of Miyagi. The plot revolving around Hilary Swank hasn’t been revealed just yet by the makers of the show.

Chozen Toguchi is the next name that comes around who could be seen in the Cobra Kai season 3 cast. Despite having a limited role in the films, Yuji Okumoto, who played Chozen, delivered a significant performance. According to the storyline of Chozen, he was the best student of Sato Toguchi, the childhood best friend of Miyagi.

As the story proceeds, it was believed that despite being trained by Sato, Chozen still worked with Miyagi and thus could potentially know his secrets. Therefore, Cobra Kai Season 3 may get to see some of the revelations Yuji Okumoto could make. The show may also focus on reconciliation between Daniel and Chozen, similar to what the makers did with Daniel and Johnny. According to the news portal, Cobra Kai Season 3 release date is scheduled for January of 2021 and thus fans are quite excited.

