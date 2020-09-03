Who Plays Tory In Cobra Kai? Read To Know About The New Cast Member Of The Show

The story of Johnny and Daniel's rivalry continues as they return in the second season of Cobra Kai. Xolo Maridueña plays the role of Miguel, a young high school kid who is the first student of Sensei Johnny after he opens his dojo called Cobra Kai. Gradually, Miguel's friends and classmates join the dojo too, forming a tight-knit group.

Daniel and Johnny's rivalry affect their student. They always end up in difficult situations, which mostly ends with a fight and a lot of bruises. Miguel also begins his relationship with Samantha, but it ends with the last episode of season one. A new girl, Tory Nichols, joins their high school and dojo in the second season. She goes on to become Miguel's potential love interest in the upcoming episodes. But who is this new star among the cast?

Who plays Tory in Cobra Kai?

Peyton List plays the role of Tory in Cobra Kai. She is best known for her portrayal of Emma Ross on the famous Disney show Jessie and later playing the same role in Bunk'd. She has also been a part of the CBS series, Happy Together. She has released a few singles as well which were appreciated by her fans.

Tory in Cobra Kai is a strong-headed, tough girl who has had a difficult childhood. She knows how to kickbox and now wants to learn Karate. She says what's on her mind and is willing to go the extra mile to achieve her goals.

Cobra Kai Cast

Cobra Kai actors have been working hard, determined to show the best version of the series possible and continuing the legacy of Karate Kid. William Zabka plays the role of Johnny Lawrence, who is the Sensei at Cobra Kai. Ralph Macchio plays the role of his arch-rival Daniel LaRusso. Xolo Maridueña plays the lead character Miguel Diaz, and Mary Mouser plays Samantha, Daniel's daughter and Miguel's ex-girlfriend.

Samantha and Tory in Cobra Kai have a rivalry too, given the fact that Miguel still has feelings for the Samantha even after he started dating Tory. Tanner Buchanan plays Robby Keene, Johnny's estranged son and Samantha's new boyfriend. He and Miguel often engage in fights and arguments since both are a part of rival groups. They also dislike each other, given Miguel's history with Samantha.

