What's Coming To Netflix In January 2021? Here Is A List Of Films & TV Shows

Streaming Giant Netflix has a ginormous library of movies and television shows that can keep its ever-growing subscriber base entertained at all times. However, Netflix still shuffles its library every month, and while some shows and movies depart from the streaming platform, many new ones are welcomed in its library. Here is a list of all shows that will be new on Netflix in January 2021 according to a report in What's new on Netflix. Find out, “What's coming to Netflix in January 2021?".
What’s coming to Netflix in January 2021?
January 1
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher (Season 1)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cobra Kai (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Four Christmases (2008)
- Fred Claus (2007)
- Good Hair (2009)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- London Heist (2017)
- Monarca (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Mud (2012)
- Sex and the City
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon series.
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) Netflix Original
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
- Asphalt Burning (2021) Netflix Original
- The Netflix Afterparty (Cobra Kai Special) Netflix Original
January 4
- Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)
January 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) Netflix Original
- LA’s Finest (Season 1)
- Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) Netflix Original
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
January 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2021) Netflix Original
- Surviving Death (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) Netflix Original
January 7
- 100% Halal (2020)
- Pieces of a Woman (2021) Netflix Original
January 8
- Charming (2021) Netflix Original
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Lupin (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (2021) Netflix Original
- Pretend It’s a City (Season 1)Netflix Original
- Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) Netflix Original
- The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) Netflix Original
January 12
- Al acecho / Furtive (2019)
- Last Tango in Halifax (Season 4)
January 15
- Bling Empire (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) Netflix Original
- Disenchantment (Part 3) Netflix Original
- Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho (2021) Netflix Original
- Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)
- Hook (1991)
- Outside the Wire (2021) Netflix Original
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019) The Magicians (Season 5)
- WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart (2020)
January 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
January 20
- Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Sightless (2020)
January 22
- Blown Away (Season 2) Netflix Original
- Busted! (Season 3) Netflix Original
- Fate: The Winx Sage (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) Netflix Original
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero (2021) Netflix Original
- The White Tiger (2021) Netflix Original
January 27
- 50M2 (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom (2021) Netflix Original
January 29
- Below Zero / Bajocero (2021) Netflix Original
- Finding ‘Ohana (2021) Netflix Original
- The Dig (2021) Netflix Original
January 31
