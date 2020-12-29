What's Coming To Netflix In January 2021? Here Is A List Of Films & TV Shows

Streaming Giant Netflix has a ginormous library of movies and television shows that can keep its ever-growing subscriber base entertained at all times. However, Netflix still shuffles its library every month, and while some shows and movies depart from the streaming platform, many new ones are welcomed in its library. Here is a list of all shows that will be new on Netflix in January 2021 according to a report in What's new on Netflix. Find out, “What's coming to Netflix in January 2021?".

What’s coming to Netflix in January 2021?

January 1

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cobra Kai (Season 3) Netflix Original

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) Netflix Original

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Good Hair (2009)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) Netflix Original

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

London Heist (2017)

Monarca (Season 2) Netflix Original

Mud (2012)

Sex and the City

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon series.

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) Netflix Original

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

Asphalt Burning (2021) Netflix Original

The Netflix Afterparty (Cobra Kai Special) Netflix Original

January 4

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) Netflix Original

LA’s Finest (Season 1)

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina (2021) Netflix Original

Surviving Death (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2021) Netflix Original

January 7

100% Halal (2020)

Pieces of a Woman (2021) Netflix Original

January 8

Charming (2021) Netflix Original

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) Netflix Original

Lupin (Season 1) Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (2021) Netflix Original

Pretend It’s a City (Season 1)Netflix Original

Stuck Apart / Azizler (2021) Netflix Original

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) Netflix Original

January 12

Al acecho / Furtive (2019)

Last Tango in Halifax (Season 4)

January 15

Bling Empire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) Netflix Original

Disenchantment (Part 3) Netflix Original

Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho (2021) Netflix Original

Henry Danger (Seasons 1-3)

Hook (1991)

Outside the Wire (2021) Netflix Original

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019) The Magicians (Season 5)

WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart (2020)

January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

January 22

Blown Away (Season 2) Netflix Original

Busted! (Season 3) Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Sage (Season 1) Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 2) Netflix Original

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero (2021) Netflix Original

The White Tiger (2021) Netflix Original

January 27

50M2 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom (2021) Netflix Original

January 29

Below Zero / Bajocero (2021) Netflix Original

Finding ‘Ohana (2021) Netflix Original

The Dig (2021) Netflix Original

January 31

Fatima (2020)

