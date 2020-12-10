When Does 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Release? Here's A Look At The Cast Of The New Season

The YouTube premium series Cobra Kai found a new home on Netflix this year. The showrunners for this hit action-drama series recently released the first trailer for Cobra Kai Season 3 and fans cannot contain their excitement. The new trailer features Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who were the original Karate Kid leads. However, in the trailer both of them have turned gotten significantly older and have managed to put their differences aside. Read on to find out, “What is Cobra Kai Season 3 release date?”

What is Cobra Kai Season 3 release date?

The trailer states that Cobra Kai season 3 will release on Netflix on January 8. Fans of the show might remember that season 2 of the show ended on a pretty rough note. But the trailer for the new season indicates that Cobra Kai season 3 might be more positive the previous two seasons. John Kreese, the original antagonist in 1984’s Karate Kid, is also back this season and has taken over as the sole sensei of Johnny’s new Cobra Kai karate dojo. Naturally, Mr Kreese is running the dojo with a ruthless “no mercy” philosophy. Now, Daniel and Johnny must work together, like buddy cops Tango and Cash they joke, to save Cobra Kai and defeat Kreese.

Will Elizabeth Shue be on Cobra Kai?

Possibly one of the most pressing questions this season is whether Elisabeth Shue will reprise her movie role as Ali Mills, who is the ex-girlfriend of both Daniel and Johnny. While the showrunners have not revealed anything about Elizabeth Shue’s return to the story, but one can’t forget that Season 2 ended with Johnny unknowingly receiving a Facebook friend request from her, all signs point to probably.

Cobra Kai makers managed to make the trailer, conspicuously Ali-free, but there is good reason to expect her return. A report in TV Line states that Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto will be reprising their roles as Kumiko and Choze, from The Karate Kid Part II. Here’s Netflix’s synopsis of Cobra Kai season 3.

“Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

