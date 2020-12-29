Ralph Macchio Talks About 'Cobra Kai Season 3' & How It's Different From 'Karate Kid'

Cobra Kai is an American martial arts comedy-drama streaming television series based on The Karate Kid film series. The show stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in lead roles, who have reprised their Karate Kid characters. The series launched on YouTube Red with the first two seasons being released from 2018 to 2019.

In June 2020, Netflix acquired the series and the third season is scheduled for a release on January 1, 2021. In October 2020, the series was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the third season premiere. Read on to know about what Ralph Macchio and William Zabka have to say about Cobra Kai season 3.

Cobra Kai Season 3

The third season of the martial arts series is all set to hit screens on January 1, 2021. According to a report by AV Club, talking to host David Spade on the show The Netflix Afterparty, Ralph Macchio answered the host's question about how the good guy and the bad guy in the film were switched by saying that the angle opening this show was how to get into the Karate Kid universe from a different perspective. He further stated that they were aware that there would be a redemption story for Johnny, played by William Zabka, and what the grey areas were and how Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, at certain times, would become the antagonist to the other.

He explained his answer further by saying that what season 3 of Cobra Kai has different than the rest of Karate Kid movies is that there is no clear black and white or good over evil. It won't follow the notion of Johnny being bad and Daniel being the good one. William Zabka also chipped in and mentioned that they need to give Johnny a little redemption and a little goodness. He also added that Johnny was so bad for three decades, 'the biggest jerk', and was the villain but that flips with this season. Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the original Karate Kid film, re-examining the narrative from Johnny Lawrence's point of view, and his decision to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo leading to the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso.

Image Credits: William Zabka Official Instagram Account

