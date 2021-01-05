'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Release: Find Out When Will The New Season Stream?

Cobra Kai season 3 was released on Netflix on January 1, 2021. The American martial arts-comedy show Cobra Kai has garnered a strong fan following in the recent years. From making its debut on YouTube to being picked by Netflix for season 3, the show has definitely come a long way. Many fans have already binge-watched the show and are now wondering, “When is Cobra Kai season 4 coming out?”

When is 'Cobra Kai' S4 coming out?

Cobra Kai is among the few Netflix shows that have received a go-ahead for the next season even before the current one was released. A report in What’s on Netflix reveals that Cobra Kai Season 4 was renewed long before season 3 hit our screens. Seasons 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai released on YouTube Premium and season 3 was originally commissioned by YouTube Premium. However, as part of a strategy shift, the third season got picked up by Netflix. Netflix also got access to seasons 1 and 2 which hit Netflix in the summer of 2020.

When we moved to Netflix, they had us open up a writers room with us all expecting we'd be making a Season 4. That said, the show needed to perform well for us to officially get picked up. #CobraKai #CobraKaiOnNetflix https://t.co/UVqLzHkhzI — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 5, 2020

However, Cobra Kai’s move to Netflix was without a guarantee of getting a season 4. According to a tweet by one of the show’s creators Jon Hurwitz, Netflix provided them with a writer’s room when Cobra Kai moved on Netflix. But they were also informed that the show had to perform well on the platform to be able to get another season.

How are they making 'Cobra Kai' S4?

According to What’s on Netflix, the show is now in the pre-production stage. As it was revealed that, writing for season 4 technically began before the show was even fully picked up by Netflix. The team was waiting to see how season 1 and 2 would do. The report further revealed that by late October 2020, the writing staff had concluded after 14 weeks of writing.

Final day of the Season 4 writers room. 14 weeks with some of my favorite people in the world. Scripts are rolling in. Excited we’ll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It’s going to be another kick ass season! #cobrakai #cobrakaionnetflix pic.twitter.com/a5xBaZcOLZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) October 23, 2020

'Cobra Kai' S4 release date and cast

The report reveals that by taking the speed of production into consideration, Cobra Kai season 4 will be on Netflix around December 2021 or January 2022. While it’s a little too early determine who will be in the cast, fans can expect the majority of the main cast to remain. However, the new headline guest star from one of the previous films Thomas Ian Griffith who plays Terry Silver might return this season.

