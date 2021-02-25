Colin Jost Hilariously Interrupted By Andy Samberg On 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'; WATCH

Hollywood actor Colin Jost recently made an appearance on Tuesday's Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his new live-action/computer-animated movie Tom & Jerry. However, Andy Samberg, The Lonely Island singer hilariously interrupted Colin Jost on Seth Meyers last night, showing his strong comedic voice.

As Colin Jost on Seth Meyers was speaking about his experience filming Tom & Jerry, Meyers interrupted him, saying, "This is pretty rare, but we just got some news. Andy Samberg has reached out. He wants you to check your phone right now". Colin Jost, who was making a virtual appearance on the show from the comfort of his home, had to turn off his camera since he was using his phone to connect with Seth Meyers. Colin then began reading the hilarious text messages from Andy Samberg.

Andy Samberg interrupts Colin Jost on Seth Meyers

"Hey, are you on with Seth right now for your interview? Reminder to turn off alerts on your laptop.", Colin read the text aloud after which was a photo of him sent by Samberg saying, "This you? If you don’t turn off alerts, it will keep popping up and interrupting. Can be very annoying." The Late Night crew could be heard laughing to their heart's content in the backgroud as Jost continued to read Andy Samberg’s ridiculous texts out loud to Meyers, more of which were coming in.

Colin read, "Anyway, hope you getting these in real time so it doesn’t become annoying if someone texts you while it’s happening. Might be bad TV. Nielsen ratings could get screwy". Things then took a more A-rated tone as Samberg asked for some intimate pictures as a joke, to which Seth Meyers interrupted again to ask, "Is he asking if you want one, or is he asking you to send one?". Andy Samberg then responded saying, "Get or send". Colin's full appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers touched upon some other aspects of his life as well.

More about Colin Jost

Colin Jost made headlines recently as he married actress Scarlett Johansson in October 2020 in a private ceremony. Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson began dating since 2017. Colin Jost has been a writer for SNL for more than 15 years and, a Weekend Update co-anchor for nearly 7 years. Colin's new film, Tom & Jerry is slated for a Feb 26 release in the United States. Check out the trailer for the film below.

