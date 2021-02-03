College Romance Season 2 Episodes: How Different Will This Season Be

College Romance is a lighthearted dramedy created by Apoorv Singh Karki. The story follows the lives of three best friends Karan, Trippy and Naira and their respective college love stories. At some point, we see their stories intervene as they learn to coexist with friendship and love, and the drama that comes with it. In College Romance Season 2, we see the three best friends meeting after a long time and realising what all has changed between them since then. Let's find out the episode count of the show.

College Romance Season 2 Episodes List

Season 2 takes a similar approach as its former season by telling the story in 5 parts. Each episode is 30 minutes long. In the first episode named Penguins, we see the troop reuniting after their summer break but quickly follow the friction as they try to make sense of how much things have changed between them. It is known to the viewers that Trippy has been hanging out with another girl after breaking up with Raveena. Consequently, Naira breaks big news to Bagga that changes the course of their relationship forever.

As for Karan, he's still stuck under Deepika's thumb but is ready to confront her about it. As seen in the trailer, the group decide to divide when Deepika and Bagga find out that the latter 3 share a WhatsApp group without them. Even after some justification and overcompensation from their end, Deepika and Bagga seem to have made up their minds about leaving the group. Apart from the bits of romance and comedy, season 2 attempts to talk about important subjects like sex education as well.

As for the critic reviews, the season has received positive responses so far, with some critics going as far as to say that the show has in fact improved on a number of aspects like the dialogues and the emotional depth of the characters. Fans were worried that the show might have lost its essence after getting its big break on the renowned OTT platform SonyLIV but critics have argued otherwise. Needless to say, fans are delighted to know that TVF could achieve this milestone and are ready to support them, even if that means not being able to get free content. Watch the trailer here -

