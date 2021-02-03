Where Was 'Home Again With The Fords' Filmed? Read Detail About The Show's New Concept

Home Again With the Fords is an HGTV home renovation reality TV show. In the show, viewers can see host Steve and Leanne Ford renovating houses of the people where they spent their entire childhood in. The home renovation series which was previously known as ‘Restored by the Fords’ is now changed into ‘Home Again with the Fords’. The brand new season of the show began premiering on HGTV since Tuesday, February 2. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, many viewers wonder where the creators must have shot the new edition of the show. Here’s everything that you need to know about Home Again with the fords’ filming location.

Where was Home Again with the Fords filmed?

As reported by TRIB Live, Home Again with the Fords was filmed in the surrounding area of Pittsburgh. The president of programming and development for HGTV, Loren Ruch told the portal that change in the title focuses on the recent trend of moving back to one’s hometown. To the people who decided to move to Pittsburgh amidst the pandemic, for them the host of the show Leanne and Steve will help bring back ‘some of the nostalgia’ of childhood.

The new seven-episode season includes home renovations in areas including, Fox Chapel, Squirrel Hill, Dorseyville, Franklin Park, Aspinwall and Carnegie. The main part of the show includes the host renovating a 100-year-old farmhouse. As per the portal, The Squirrel Hill episode features a home located near Beechwood Boulevard neighbourhood. Meanwhile, in the Aspinwall episode, a couple hired the Fords to change the first floor of their house across the Victorian street.

How do the families get in touch with the Fords?

Families who wished to renovate their houses chose the Fords through multiple ways including word of mouth and through the casting departments of HDTV’s production company High Noon Entertainment. Leanne during the Kerrs’ episode announced that the family reach out to them about their Aspinwall Victorian via Instagram a year ago. Now, when the makers picked Pittsburgh as their shooting location, Leanne got in touch with the family to help them out.

