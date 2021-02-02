Where Was 'Everything Must Go' Filmed? A Look At Shooting Locations Of Will Ferrell Film

Everything Must Go is one of the popular films of actor Will Farrell and has been adapted from the short story Why Won’t You Dance?. The film has a lot of dark humour, with the leading actor having considerable experience in the said category. While the plot of the film is based at a place called Arcadia, located in Arizona, the film has been shot in several locations in the state. Have a look at the different locations where the shooting of Everything Must Go had taken place.

Where was Everything Must Go filmed?

While the plot revolves around Arcadia, many other popular locations in Arizona has been used for the filming of this movie. Mesa, situated in Arizona, happens to be a major Everything Must Go filming location, according to IMDb. The place is one of the popular junctions of Arizona. Another location of the state which was used as a filming location of Everything Must Go is Scottsdale, which sees the arrival of a number of tourists. The neighbourhoods of these two places are visible in several parts of the film at regular intervals.

Lastly, Phoenix is yet another place in Arizona that was used as a filming location of Everything Must Go. The shooting of many other films has taken place in Arizona. Some of these include Tombstone, Return of the Jedi, Psycho, Three Kings, Jerry Maguire, Into the Wild among others, according to bestthingsaz.com. While the state is known to have many places with natural locations, it also has several quaint neighbourhoods, which were extensively used in a major part of the film.

Everything Must Go was directed by Dan Rush and also had other known actors in the cast, including Rebecca Hall and Michael Peña. Will Farrell played the role of an alcoholic person, who loses the job that he has been doing for 16 years, in an incident related to his alcoholism. The plot shows his character gradually overcoming his problems and getting his life back together, after a series of comical incidents. Released in 2011, the performance of the film at the box office was below par.

