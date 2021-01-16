College Romance Season 2 Trailer Released; Fans React On Social Media

There are growing numbers among the audiences in India, predominantly of the younger generation, which enjoys fresh content that puts a light on the youth; especially the college life. That is precisely the sentiment that College Romance has aimed at tapping into, with its first season gaining a strong following and success. College Romance season 2 trailer has now been released as well, which gives a small glimpse at what can be expected from the new season. Have a look at the trailer of its second season.

College Romance season 2 trailer out

The happening moments of the college life is something that is relatable to almost all types of audiences, especially the younger generation. The various entertaining scenes in the different episodes of the first season of College Romance ensured that the show gained wide popularity and success. The second season will be airing on the popular OTT platform Sony LIV. The first season brought a number of relatable and entertaining scenes which show friendship, romance, moments of laughter and more.

ALSO READ: Randeep Hooda Flaunts His Moustache For A Role In An Upcoming Project; Check Out

The success of the first season has prompted the makers to take it up a notch and bring back the same vibes that the first season captured. There seems to be palpable excitement for the College Romance season 2 trailer on social media as well. Many netizens who commented on the trailer happened to be old fans of the show, as well as others whose interest the trailer seems to have caught. Going by the trailer of the second season, the show seems to have a more refined theme that is going to hit all the right notes with the youth.

Season 1 of #CollegeRomance was so successful on YouTube that Season 2 was always going to come on some OTT platform. That's a pretty nice strategy by the @TheViralFever team. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) January 15, 2021

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Shakes A Leg After A 'long Time', Fans Call It 'beautiful'; Watch Here

College Romance season 2 cast has a number of popular and young faces, including Manjot Singh (Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Oye Lucky Lucky fame), Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta, who have reprised their roles. Each character has brought its own element of fun and humour on screen in the first season. While the release date of the second season of the show has not been announced yet, it is expected to be out soon.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Her Dating Strategy And Making The "first Move" | Watch

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli-Anushka's Request To Paparazzi On Daughter Gets Thumbs Up From Raveena Tandon

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.