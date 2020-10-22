Saqib Saleem Shares Appreciation Post For 'Comedy Couple' Director Nachiket Samant

Actor Saqib Saleem has shared a gratitude note for ‘big brother’ Nachiket Samant who is the director of his upcoming film Comedy Couple. Saqib shared BTS shots and expressed how he wouldn’t have been able to do the project smoothly without Nachiket’s guidance. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: What Time Does Comedy Couple Release On Zee5? All About The Saqib Saleem & Shweta Starrer

Saqib Saleem's post for Comedy Couple director

Saqib Saleem shared a series of BTS pictures from his upcoming film Comedy Couple alongside Shweta Basu Prasad. The pictures featured him and the director of the movie, Nachiket Samant. The actor wrote a long gratitude note for Samant in the caption.

His caption read – “Comedy couple was conceptualised during the pandemic, shot during the pandemic and released during the pandemic! And I couldn’t have done this without my director and big brother @nachiketsamant…His energy is so soothing you end up wanting to be around him all the time. Thank you sir for being you, for your calmness , your writing skills, your humour and most importantly for teaching me how to enjoy a drink. Go see comedy couple and tell us what you think.” He followed it with, “P.S - he hates any form of attention but make sure you give a lot of it to him today. He deserves it!!”

The post received 9.2 likes and has over 50 comments so far. Fans have flooded comments with emojis and Shweta Prasad has also dropped a red-heart on the post. Have a look at comments on Saqib Saleem’s Instagram post here.

Also Read: Saqib Saleem Opens Up About An Embarrassing Childhood Memory At 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

More about Comedy Couple

The movie made it to Zee5 at 12 AM on October 21, 2020. It features Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad in the titular roles of Deep and Zoya respectively. The plot revolves around two stand-up comics who are busy in establishing their career and fall in love during the process. The plot sees a twist when a particular video of the two of them performing gets viral on social media platforms and they see some trouble due to it in their personal and professional lives.

Also Read: Saqib Saleem Talks About How Everyone Responsible For Their Own Failure And Success

Also Read: Saqib Saleem Says His 'life Took 360 Degree Turn' As 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' Clocks 9

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.