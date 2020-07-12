Archie Comics Announces Exclusive Deal With Spotify Including Content For Older Age

The 80s and 90s popular Archie Comics have announced its exclusive collaboration with Swedish music streaming platform, Spotify on July 11 that would bring back the comics on a podcast for the world audience. The critically acclaimed and bestselling characters along with the stories of the Archie Comics including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Sabrina, Josie will be panned out in series of podcasts to reach newer audiences by exploring the story-telling mediums. However, the financial details of the exclusive deal were not revealed.

Certain content to be aimed at older age

Along with the creation of content for all age groups, Spotify is planning to create the podcasts aimed only for the older audiences inclined to Netflix’s series like Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The Archie Comics CEO and Publisher Jon Goldwater lauded the space created by the podcast and audio space and called it “vibrant”. He also called credited Spotify for leading the industry and said, “hands down”.

“The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and Spotify is, hands down, the industry leader there,” said Jon Goldwater. “Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we’re so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It’s an amazing frontier and we can’t wait to unveil what we’ve been working on.”

The official statement by the Archie Comics also said that the brand continues to expand its offerings on various multimedia platforms. Currently, Archie Comics digital and print partners include Scholastic, Comixology and Little Bee Books and the broadcasting partners include Warner Brothers Television that has created CW’s Riverdale, Katy Keene, and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This comes after just last month Spotify announced its multi-year partnership with Warner Bros allowing the production and distribution of an original slate of narrative via podcasts on the music streaming platform.

