Conan O'Brien's Talk Show To Come To An End After 28 Years In 2021

Fans of Conan O'Brien are well aware that the longtime TV show host has been associated with the Warner Bros. media for years. Conan has had a longtime running of 28 years as a late-night TV host which will be coming to an end with him shifting to the OTT platform with HBO Max. The late-night talk show will be making a weekly series for HBO Max, which is perhaps the ideal transition from the staple TV format to going digital.

Conan's talk show moves to HBO Max

Conan O'Brien has undoubtedly been the prominent face in the late-night talk show arena, being compared to the likes of David Letterman and Stephen Colbert. The charming TV show host took over Late Night on NBC from David Letterman back in 1993. He then went on to feature on the show over a decade till 2009. However, it was Jimmy Fallon who later took Conan's place and O'Brien went on to host the Tonight Show for several months only to get his very own show titled Conan on TBS in 2010 which went on to become a successful venture for both TBS and Conan. However, recently, it was announced by Warner Media in an official statement that the show will be officially coming to an end in June 2021 with the season 10 finale.

This marks an end of an era for Conan who will be transitioning from network television to an online streaming platform. Conan himself sent out a statement to Variety and a number of other publications expressing it was back in 1993 when Johnny Carson gave him the advice to get on the streaming platform bandwagon as soon as he could. He expressed that he is thrilled to have been given an opportunity to do what he does on HBO Max, also joking that he is looking forward to the free subscription.

It was in 2019 when TBS slashed down Conan's show format from one hour to half an hour only. However, he still has his podcast named Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend which is expected to stay on. As of now, it is unsure whether the Conan on TBS format will be adapted as it is for the new show on HBO Max.

