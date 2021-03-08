Contessa Metcalfe: All You Need To Know About The 'Married To Medicine' Star

Dr Contessa Metcalfe is the star of the Bravo TV Series Married to Medicine, an American reality TV show that chronicles the lives of seven women in the Atlanta medical community with four of the women being doctors themselves, while the others are doctors' wives. It shows the group as they balance their social circles, careers, and families. Contessa Metcalf is a real-life flight surgeon and is involved in preventive medicine in addition to owning a medical concierge service called Acute Face MD.

According to the Cinemaholic, her nature of exploring different professional roles landed her the part in Married to Medicine, from season five to the current season eight. The eighth season premiered on Bravo TV on March 7, 2021. Read on to know more about who Dr Contessa Metcalfe is, who is she married to, her net worth and other details here.

About Married to Medicine's Contessa Metcalfe

Contessa Metcalfe (44) was born on June 4, 1976, in Kansas City. She made her debut in the fifth season of the reality show in 2017 when her popularity increased with the number of successful ventures she had.

She made guest appearances in seasons five and six and became a series regular from season seven. She has also featured in cross-over episodes for the spin-off: Married to Medicine: Los Angeles. During her stint on the reality series, she diversified her business further. Dr Contessa also owns a restaurant in Atlanta alongside being a real estate entrepreneur.

Contessa Metcalfe' net worth, husband and role in Married to Medicine

Contessa Metcalfe has a net worth of roughly $3.5 million USD. She reportedly brings in about $100,000 on a monthly basis from all her sources of income. In her personal life, Dr Contessa is married to Walter Scott Metcalfe and has three kids. During season 7, Contessa worked on getting her degree in public health. As she spent more time away from home studying and working, her husband Scott struggled to completely support her decision.

Contessa said to Entertainment Online that the couple was trying to work to be together despite their professional goals clashing with their personal lives. She added that there will be "a lot of drama" this season, as she looks forward to joining her new castmates for a roller coaster of an eight-season. New episodes of Married to Medicine airs on Bravo TV in North America but is available for Indian viewers on Amazon Prime Video as each episode airs every Sunday, from March 7 onwards.

