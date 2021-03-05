Paul Bettany Has No Clue How MCU's First Web Series 'WandaVision' Became A Huge Hit

After Marvel fans had to deal with virtually no Marvel movies in the year 2020, their faith in the MCU was restored with the release of the Disney+ series WandaVision. Although Marvel fans embraced this mini-series since its release on January 15, actor Paul Bettany had no idea that WandaVision would a huge success. In a virtual interview with Ellen Degeneres on Thursday, March 4, Paul Bettany was surprised how WandaVision became an unexpected hit. Read on to know more about what he said about the miniseries.

Paul Bettany on WandaVision's success

Actor Paul Bettany (49), has been part of the MCU since the beginning, voicing J.A.R.V.I.S. in 2008's Iron Man before he transformed into Vision in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. In an interview on the Ellen Degeneres Show, he spoke about how he had "no idea" that WandaVision would become a huge hit. When asked if he was expecting it to be as big of a hit as it is, Bettany plainly responded, "Absolutely not, we thought that we were going to be sort of the 'kooky cousin' in the Marvel universe, and it's been really extraordinary." He added that it was the fans who made the show into a "huge phenomenon", and he is grateful for having such an "incredible ride".

Ellen then quipped that WandaVision was quite a complex show to explain to her viewers, but fans came to the rescue with funnier explanations. Ellen then asked her DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who is a huge fan of the show, to explain the show himself. Boss explained that WandaVision picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Bettany's Vision died in that film. He adds that the series delves into Wanda and Vision living a suburban life, and then from episode to episode, the series re-visits different "sit-coms", which got Boss puzzled. Bettany added that Stephen's description of WandaVision's plot was accurate, which made him question how the show even got greenlit in the first place as the "idea was mad".

Bettany also explained that it was time-consuming to get his makeup right once he donned Vision's full costume. It reportedly took him an hour and a half to get in the costume, as well another hour and a half to remove it. WandaVision episode 9 will be the finale episode of the series, which will air this Friday, March 5, on Disney+Hotstar for Indian viewers. Actor Elizabeth Olsen's character Wanda Maximoff will next be seen in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch.

