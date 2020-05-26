Control Z Ending Explained: Who Has Been The Hacker All Along?

Control Z is a Mexican teen drama that stars Ana Valeria Becerril, Michael Ronda, Andrés Baida, Macarena García Romero, and Yankel Stevan. It is created by Carlos Quintanilla. The show has a group of teenage girls and boys getting into tangles of secrets and lies when a hacker starts leaking their personal information in public.

Control Z ending explained

In the penultimate episode of the show, Sofia and Raul get to together and decide to confront Javier as the hacker. Control Z ending episode, however, shows that their attempts at proving Javier as the hacker might not be as successful as they believe.

Sofia uses her innate detective and observational skills to figure out what would annoy or irritate the hacker the most. She realises that a lack of acknowledgment would disturb the hacker, as it seems that the attention he or she is getting is only making them stronger. Sofia and Raul go to the principal’s office and testify against Javier. After they come out, Raul goes back again and his demeanour towards the head master reveals everything.

Raul shows Principal Quintanilla a video that would ruin his marriage to his fiancé, who is Sofia’s mother. One can deduce that Raul had blackmailed the principal to get Javier expelled for a simple video that pulled out of context. Later, Sofia and Raul are together at Raul’s place when Sofia tells him that she likes being with him. Raul then tells Sofia that the best things are never easy.

This is something that the hacker himself had told Sofia when he had kidnapped her. Sofia is shocked and insists that she needs to go home. Rosita, on the other hand, reinstalls the NANO party. Sofia goes back to Raul and says that if Javier was the hacker, she should want to be with him. This was what the hacker had explained to her when he had kidnapped her.

Raul finally admits that he has been the hacker all along. Javier, hiding behind, takes a video of his confession and broadcasts it on a screen set up at the venue. The students, angry and annoyed, attack Raul as he reappears at the dance floor and then he suddenly hits a button that broadcasts every saved secret he had on the phone.

Secrets like Sofia being alive, Maria being Paulo’s 'hunny bunny', how he cheated on her with Isabella and other worse secrets are revealed. Gerry is standing ready with a gun and realises that his harassment of Luiz has led to him being in a coma. Raul’s obsession with Sofia has finally led to the destruction of many lives, especially Javier, who was a nice guy all along and also get shot by the gun.

Control Z Season 2 will bring forward some new drama. Isabella is still not aware of Maria’s pregnancy. It will also reveal whether Javier survived the gunshot and if there is something sparking between Sofia and Javier.

