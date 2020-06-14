Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Sikander Kher In Shock, Says, 'not Everyone Has Friends'

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked the nation and the film fraternity. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on Sunday afternoon. With many celebs offering condolences about Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Sikander Kher took to his Instagram to share a video message, who was absolutely gutted by the news. Have a look -

Sikander Kher on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

News of Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked several actors from the film and TV fraternity. Reports have suggested this as suicide as Sushant's domestic help found him hanging from the ceiling, and informing the police about it. Actor Sikander Kher took his Instagram to share an emotional video message wherein he talked about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and depression. Saying it is "an unbearable tragedy".

Sikander Kher started the video by expressing his grief. He said he was not just shocked, but was shattered and devastated when he learnt about Sushant's death. Sikander Kher expressed his shock by calling Sushant Singh Rajput's death a big loss. Kher also added that not everybody has someone to share their issues with. Therefore, people must not make things up and talk ill about others. In this video, Sikander tried to give out a message to all, that mental health issues such as depression is a huge problem, and one should never make fun others fealing with it or take it lightly.

Sikander Kher looked annoyed and urged individuals to encourage and support others when they discover that someone is going through a tough time. Sikander did not know Sushant on a personal level, and yet he gave out a strong message through a video. An official statement from Sushant's team was released today which said -

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief" - Team SSR

