'Cowboy Bebop' Live Action Cast: Details About The Actors In Live Action Adaptation

The upcoming Cowboy Bebop live action series is an adaptation of the cult classic Japanese animated series Cowboy Bebop. The details about the project have been kept under the wraps for quite some time now increasing the excitement of the fans of the upcoming live action adaptation. The series is being developed by Netflix.

The live action series is now once again in the news as the makers have announced six new actors in the Cowboy Bebop live action cast. Ever since the announcement, a lot of people have been wondering about the cast of Cowboy Bebop live action and who are the Cowboy Bebop live action stars who have joined now. For all the people who are curious to know about who has joined the cast of Cowboy Bebop live action series till now, here are the details about Cowboy Bebop live action cast according to a report by Deadline.

John Cho as Spike Spiegel

Hollywood actor John Cho will be playing the role of bounty hunter Spike Spiegel. He is one of the previously confirmed cast members in the Cowboy Bebop live action adaptation. He is best known for his role of Harold Lee in the Harold & Kumar movies. He also plays the role of Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek reboot film series. Some of his popular works in Hollywood are Better Luck Tomorrow, Selfie, Off Centre, Difficult People among others.

Also Read | 'Sharkboy And Lavagirl' Sequel 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast And Characters They Portray

Geoff Stults as Chalmers

Image Credits: Geoff Stults Twitter

Geoff Stults will be seen as Chalmers in Cowboy Bebop live action cast. His character is the epitome of a western lawman. He is also a former co-detective in the ISSP’s Homicide Division to Jet Black. Geoff Stults is popular for his regular roles in TV shows like 7th Heaven, October Road and Happy Town. He became a household name with his movie 12 Strong.

Also Read | 'The Equalizer' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Tamara Tunie as Ana

Veteran American actor Tamara Tunie will be playing the role of Ana in the cast of Cowboy Bebop live action. Her character is the proprietor of the hottest underground jazz club on Mars. The character is of a cool and intense woman. Tamara Tunie is popular for playing Jessica Griffin on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Also Read | 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast: Read To Know Who Will Star In This Much-awaited Superhero Film

Mason Alexander Park as Gren

Mason Alexander Park is one of the Cowboy Bebop live action actors who have joined the cast. His character is the right-hand person of Ana. Together they run the front house for her Ana’s club. Mason Alexander Park has recently toured nationally with the Broadway version of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Also Read | 'Chicago Fire' Cast List And The Characters They Play On The Latest Season Of The Show

Rachel House as Mao

Rachel House will be seen as Mao in the Cowboy Bebop live action cast. According to the report, she is the Capo of the white Tigers’ family of the syndicate. She is fiercely loyal to her boss’s quest of taking down Spiegel.

Cowboy Bebop live action actors

The makers recently announced that Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande have joined the cast. The previously confirmed members in the cast of Cowboy Bebop live action are John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, Alex Hassell as Vicious and Elena Satine as Julia.

Image Credits: Cowboy Bebop Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.